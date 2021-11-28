We are offering our readers the opportunity to celebrate the Scandinavian Santa Lucia.
Join us at Gastroteca Mauricio on Monday 13 December at 1pm.
Welcome drink Glögg – Swedish mulled wine with Christmas spices
Santa Lucia Menu
Starters
Escalivada with bacon cooked on low temperature
Coulant tortilla de patata
Chicken legs with padron peppers
Main Course
Lomo alto de Cebon
Fish option available
Dessert
Christmas Cheesecake with gingerbread cookies.
Drinks
1/3 wine, water and coffee
40€ per person.
Gastroteca Mauricio
Mercat Oliver 1st floor, Palma
To reserve your place call Cathy on 971 788 405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm with your card details and choice of main course.
