Santa Lucia Christmas celebration in Palma

Santa Lucia Christmas celebration by the Swedish School in Palma.

27-11-2021JOAN TORRES

We are offering our readers the opportunity to celebrate the Scandinavian Santa Lucia.

Join us at Gastroteca Mauricio on Monday 13 December at 1pm.

Celebrate Santa Lucia at Gastroteca Mauricio in Palma

Welcome drink Glögg – Swedish mulled wine with Christmas spices

Santa Lucia Menu

Starters

Escalivada with bacon cooked on low temperature
Coulant tortilla de patata
Chicken legs with padron peppers

Main Course

Lomo alto de Cebon
Fish option available

Dessert

Christmas Cheesecake with gingerbread cookies.

Drinks

1/3 wine, water and coffee

40€ per person.

Gastroteca Mauricio

Mercat Oliver 1st floor, Palma

To reserve your place call Cathy on 971 788 405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm with your card details and choice of main course.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.