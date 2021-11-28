We are offering our readers the opportunity to celebrate the Scandinavian Santa Lucia.

Join us at Gastroteca Mauricio on Monday 13 December at 1pm.

Welcome drink Glögg – Swedish mulled wine with Christmas spices

Santa Lucia Menu

Starters

Escalivada with bacon cooked on low temperature

Coulant tortilla de patata

Chicken legs with padron peppers

Main Course

Lomo alto de Cebon

Fish option available

Dessert

Christmas Cheesecake with gingerbread cookies.

Drinks

1/3 wine, water and coffee

40€ per person.

Gastroteca Mauricio

Mercat Oliver 1st floor, Palma

To reserve your place call Cathy on 971 788 405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm with your card details and choice of main course.