NEW YEAR’S EVE MENU



STARTERS TO CHOOSE

· Cherry tomato cappuccino with fine herb cream

· Waldorf salad with candies pecans and roquefort

· Smoked salmon with beetroot spirals and vodka crème fraiche



MAIN COURSES TO CHOOSE

· Fillet steak with sautéed wild mushrooms, hazelnut gratin, mashed potato

and chestnut sauce

· Cod and prawns with new potatoes in spicy tomato cherry and basil sauce



DESSERTS TO CHOOSE

· After eight tiramisu

· Christmas crumble with brandy sauce

· Black Forest cheesecake



Party Bag, Lucky grapes and Cava Spanish new year



78 € (Drinks not included)



If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please speak to your server about ingredients in our dishes before you order you meal. Thank you.



MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY NEW YEAR ON BEHALF OF ALL OUR TEAM



RESERVATIONS 666 999 018



