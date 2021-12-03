NEW YEAR’S EVE MENU
STARTERS TO CHOOSE
· Cherry tomato cappuccino with fine herb cream
· Waldorf salad with candies pecans and roquefort
· Smoked salmon with beetroot spirals and vodka crème fraiche
MAIN COURSES TO CHOOSE
· Fillet steak with sautéed wild mushrooms, hazelnut gratin, mashed potato
and chestnut sauce
· Cod and prawns with new potatoes in spicy tomato cherry and basil sauce
DESSERTS TO CHOOSE
· After eight tiramisu
· Christmas crumble with brandy sauce
· Black Forest cheesecake
Party Bag, Lucky grapes and Cava Spanish new year
78 € (Drinks not included)
If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please speak to your server about ingredients in our dishes before you order you meal. Thank you.
MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY NEW YEAR ON BEHALF OF ALL OUR TEAM
RESERVATIONS 666 999 018
El Toro
Bistro 49
