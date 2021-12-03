New Year's Eve 2021

03-12-2021Bistro 49
Laura Stadler

NEW YEAR’S EVE MENU

STARTERS TO CHOOSE
· Cherry tomato cappuccino with fine herb cream
· Waldorf salad with candies pecans and roquefort
· Smoked salmon with beetroot spirals and vodka crème fraiche

MAIN COURSES TO CHOOSE
· Fillet steak with sautéed wild mushrooms, hazelnut gratin, mashed potato
and chestnut sauce
· Cod and prawns with new potatoes in spicy tomato cherry and basil sauce

DESSERTS TO CHOOSE
· After eight tiramisu
· Christmas crumble with brandy sauce
· Black Forest cheesecake

Party Bag, Lucky grapes and Cava Spanish new year

78 € (Drinks not included)

If you have a food allergy, intolerance or sensitivity, please speak to your server about ingredients in our dishes before you order you meal. Thank you.

MERRY CHRISTMAS AND A HAPPY NEW YEAR ON BEHALF OF ALL OUR TEAM

RESERVATIONS 666 999 018

