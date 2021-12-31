Good Spanish food

Great value for good Spanish food and buzzy atmosphere.

Solid Spanish kitchen. Their excellent value winter Menu del Dia, Monday to Friday 13.50 euros Saturday and Sunday 19.50 euros, including bread, wine and water. Great value for good Spanish food and buzzy atmosphere. However, their extensive à la carte has plenty of offer with large portions.

Open every day from midday. Large comfortable restaurant seating but extremely popular and packed every lunchtime. Best reserve Tel: 971680086.

