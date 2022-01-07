Local favourite for solid cooking and delicious homemade food

05-11-2021Laura Stadler

Family friendly, for 40 years a local favourite for solid cooking and delicious home-made food. Real winter warmers! Offering a great value daily 8.90 euro plate of the day.

Plentiful perfectly cooked vegetables retaining their colour.

Specialising in Asian fusion as well as the British palate. Fancy a tasty pie or a juicy steak?

Their Sunday carvery is particularly impressive. Tender roast beef, plus choice of turkey and other joints. Plentiful choice of vegetables.

Reservations advised for Sundays 1pm – 6pm. Monday – Saturday 11am - 11pm. Tel. 971 676 449/639 601 410. By the Marineland roundabout.

