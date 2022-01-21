For those in the North, you will not be disappointed by Nisi. This highly recommended restaurant is tucked in a street off the Port and has a large stylish interior, courtyard and terrace.



Greeted by a variety of delicious breads and tapenades. The interesting dishes exceptional, visually more an artwork. My salmon (below 20 euros) arrived under a silver-domed dish and opened in a spectacular cloud of white fog. Each dish is created with flair and passion. Their limoncello the best ever!



Breakfast, lunch and dinner from Midday to Midnight.



Closed Mondays.



Reservations Tel. 971 310 280

Carrer del Pins 7, Puerto Alcudia