Yesterday was World Sandwich Day but that does not mean you can’t continue to enjoy one and Mallorca has a some excellent bars and restaurants to enjoy a delicious sandwich any time of the year.

The history of the sandwich dates back to the 18th century when John Montagu, 4th Earl of Sandwich in England, is said to have created the sandwich.

He was fond of playing cards and to avoid getting his fingers dirty while playing he wrapped the meat in two slices of bread - a sandwich.

So, why not check out these six highly recommended sandwich joints?

El Perro lechero (Carrer Francesc Sancho, 21, Palma). Although the restaurant is well known for its hamburgers and hot dogs, the hot sandwiches are also one of its star dishes. You can choose from cheese, ham, egg, chicken or vegetable.

MDQ (Av. de Jaume III 9, Plaça de la Porta Pintada 2, Carrer Carles I 8, Carrer del Vicari Joaquim Fuster 91, Carrer Fra Francesc Palou 2, in Palma). These are some of the places where you can find a wide variety of sandwiches, starting with the ham and cheese sandwich and ending with the corn, ham and cheese sandwich.

Más natural (Plaça d’Espanya, 8). Sandwiches are a must at this restaurant specialising in healthy, fresh food. Chicken, vegetable and cheese specials are three great options.

Vips (FAN Mallorca Shopping). The franchise specialises in sandwiches and no wonder. Here you can find everything from the traditional sandwiches to spider crab or beef, a wide range of possibilities that you never thought existed.

Ca’s Patró Bar Cafeteria (Carrer Major, 123, Puigpunyent). This establkishment offers an extensive menu of dishes, including its two acclaimed sandwiches: the suprema and the milanesa.

El límite (Carrer d’Eusebi Estada, 129). Hearty food where hamburgers, hot dogs and sandwiches are a must. This neighbourhood restaurant has been known for many years by many locals.