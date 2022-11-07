The Bulletin is offering readers the opportunity to get their Christmas off to a great start with a traditional lunch and bumper raffle.

Join us at Can Eduardo Restaurant on

FRIDAY 2nd DECEMBER for the big event

Lunch will be served at 1.30pm



FESTIVE LUNCH MENU

Glass of Wine or Beer on arrival

****

Starters

Cream of Tomatoes with Xoriguer, Chives and croutons

or

Classic Prawn Cocktail, Marie Rose sauce

****

Main Courses

Traditional Roast Turkey and Trimmings

Herb Stuffing, Creamed Potato, Roast Potato, Seasonal Vegetables, Cranberry Sauce, Gravy

or

Baked Fillet of Salmon, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Tomato and Herb Salsa

or

Braised Beef Cheeks, Winter Vegetables, Red Wine and Thyme



****

Dessert



Yule Log with Mint Chocolate Ice Cream

or

Christmas Pudding and Brandy Sauce



****

Drinks



White, Rose, Red Wine,

Beer,

Water

Coffee



45 € Per Person

To reserve your place call Cathy on 971-788405 Monday to Friday 9am to 2pm with your menu choices and card details.

Parking at the nearby Plaza de la Feixina or Parc de la Mar underground car park.