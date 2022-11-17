The Mallorca Bulletin is pleased to announce that our online readership in the U.S. has doubled since the launch of the new summer direct flights from New York. This is a good reason to celebrate so we have prepared a gala Thanksgiving event which will take place at the Mallorca Country Club in Santa Ponsa from 1.30 p.m. on Thursday 24 November.



We kick off with a traditional lunch with a modern twist with wine/soft drinks.



Menu



Bread & Cranberry Feta Dip



***



Pumpkin- Goat cheese Pie with Cumberland Sauce & Field Salad



***



Stuffed Turkey Breast with chestnuts and plums, Cranberry Sauce, mashed potatoes and green beans



***



Apple-Pecan Cheesecake with Vanilla Ice Cream



Price: 40 € per person



After lunch has been served there will be live music with an American twist from Phil Dawson, leading local singer and member of the Balearic Symphony Orchestra.



There will be star prizes for the best "selfie photograph" and much more.



Guests will include the U.S. Consular Agent Kimberly Marshall who will live a short Thanksgiving speech and also there will be an address from leading loca U.S. businessman, Drew Aaron, of Gallery Red and Lionsgate on why he loves Mallorca.



Book now to avoid disappointment. Telephone Cathy on 971 788 405 Friday from 9 a.m. to 1.30p.m. or on Monday during the same hours. No bookings will be taken after these dates.



