Post nubila phoebus! I loved Latin at school and this has been one of my favourite proverbs ever since, serving me well throughout some rough times in life. Literally translated to “After the clouds comes the sun.”, it sprung to my mind again this Wednesday when – after days of rain, snow, sinkholes and altogether chaos of winter in Mallorca – the sun came out again and the terraces filled up, with people queuing up for the next available spot.
Cocktail Hour: Nova del Mar, Port Calanova
A cool little spot slightly west of Palma, perfect for a “sun downer”
