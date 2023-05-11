BOP had their season opening party last week; their Instagram stories were full of pretty people and colourful drinks. As I have never been to this seemingly fun place, I decided to check it out a few days later.

BOP is “a cocktail bar and rooftop lounge”, set on the upper floor of the building with some of the best views over luxury yachts in Puerto Portals. It is divided into two rooms, each more stylish than the other, and features a large open air terrace. My friend and I went around 9.30pm and settled in the first room, to have a quiet chat before the place got busier and louder. Having an uninterrupted view of the full moon, rising above the palms in the port, felt pretty special.

Kumquat Caipirinha (up front) and the Passion Fruit Paloma (behind).

We were intrigued by BOP’s signature cocktails; I chose mine because I liked its name and Sandra chose hers “because she loves kumquat”. Passion Fruit Paloma was made with passion fruit puree, Calle 23 tequila, grapefruit juice, fresh lime, agave y soda. It came in a tall rock glass and was served over a good amount of ice. I liked how fresh it was, but found it almost too citrusy. I might have enjoyed it a bit more with another splash of agave. Sandra’s Kumquat Caipirinha came in a short rock glass, and was made with fresh kumquat, fresh lime juice and brown sugar. For the alcohol part, she had a choice of Absolut Vodka or Bombay Sapphire Gin and went with the latter. We both absolutely loved this one and decided we would have it again.

As the evening went on the place filled up with well healed locals as well as some classy holiday makers and we could hear excited conversations around us in several languages. The service here is efficient and polite, but the staff is not all over you, and not pushing another drink as soon as you take your last sip of the first. We appreciated that, really enjoyed ourselves, and would definitely return to BOP.

Till next time – cheers!