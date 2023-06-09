If you live in Palma, you are almost certainly familiar with Hotel Hostal Cuba. This iconic modernist building, right on the border of the Old Town and trendy Santa Catalina neighbourhood dates back to 1904. In the old days it was known as a place where sailors and fishermen stayed overnight. Today, together with several neighbouring bars, Cuba’s ground floor bar/restaurant is seen as a “yachtie” hub for mostly English speaking youth.

Upstairs, at their Sky Bar, the crowd is more mixed. On the night I went there with several girlfriends, just at our table we had three different nationalities. The rest was made up of stylish Germans, Scandinavians and English, majority in their 30s and 40s. It was about 7pm on a Saturday, a DJ was playing some good tunes and several people were dancing around their tall tables. As far as “tardeos” go (an increasingly popular “afternoon clubbing” trend), this one at Cuba had a cool, classy vibe to it. And such were their drinks too…

I ordered Cuba Old Fashioned made with a mix of dark rums, rosemary honey, Angostura and orange. It was served in a short rock glass and garnished with a spring of rosemary and a sliver of orange peel. This cocktail was rich and full bodied, bitter at first, but with some sweet and citrusy notes, thanks to honey and orange. One friend ordered Dark and Stormy, with spicy dark rum, ginger beer and lime juice. Also excellent! Another asked of a “classic mojito, but without sugar”, and her somewhat unusual request was met without a bat of an eyelid. Generally, the service was super attentive, without being over the top! With its uninterrupted views of Sa Feixina park (currently bursting with purple Jacaranda tree flowers!), the marina, the city walls and the Cathedral in the distance - Sky Bar at Cuba is definitely one of the best spots in town to chill out and watch Palma’s skyline turn from day to night!

Till next time – cheers!