When you think about Magalluf this time of the year, you probably imagine drunken British youth partying till they pass out. But it really doesn’t have to be like that. Every summer new places with good food and drinks open up. One such place is Alchemist, now in their second season, offering innovative cocktails in a stylish setting right in the centre of “the crazy street”, as I like to call it. This week I met up with John, the owner, to try a couple of their new cocktails that you will be able to find on their menu from this month.

First up, Alchemist’s smiley mixologist Simona from Latvia prepared a Chocolate Orange cocktail, inspired by a favourite sweet treat of many Brits. It is made with chocolate liqueur, Cointreau, orange juice and a dash of honey, served in a classic coupe glass, edges smeared in dark chocolate, and garnished with a square of dark chocolate with orange. The idea is to bite into the chocolate first and, as it melts in your mouth, take a sip of the drink. If you like chocolate with orange, you will love this! It tastes rich, yet refreshing. A world away from “2 euro pints” down the road!

Next, I tried their Cinnamon Love, made with Malibu, Bacardi, pineapple juice and cinnamon syrup. A stick of cinnamon is burnt before being added to the drink, to intensify its flavour. I liked this dark, rich concoction too, and I think that anyone who likes cinnamon would enjoy it.

I was curious about the name of the place, and John told me that it was inspired by the famous The Alchemist from Liverpool, his home town. John´s plan is to keep innovating and changing the specials menu every month or so. His idea is to attract the locals as well as the tourists and I am pretty sure that - with such interesting drinks, stylish interior and entertaining mixologists - he is on the right track to achieve that.

Till next time – cheers!

Location

Alchemist Lounge

C/ Punta Ballena 9,

Magalluf

Instagram: @alchemistmagaluf

Prices

Classic cocktails from 9€

Signature cocktails from 10.50€

Opening hours

Nightly 8pm - 4am