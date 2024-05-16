For these last few weeks I had been moving around the island more than usual… A dear friend was visiting and I wanted to show her Mallorca away from Palma and the South West, as she has already seen most of those areas on previous visits. So, with this in mind, one rainy Monday we ended up in Montuïri, in Finca Serena, an authentic 13th century finca in the countryside just outside of town. According to their website, Jacaranda restaurant is “a celebration of seasonal ingredients farmed in our very own gardens and the creative mind of our chef. This is combined with the finest selection of suppliers in this island full of history and recipes that pass from generation to generation.” I also read that the restaurant is headed by 2 Michelin-stars chef Oscar Velasco, so my expectations were high.

We began the meal with freshly baked bread and extra virgin olive oil produced at Finca Serena. This was served with grated tomatoes from their own gardens and sea salt flakes, presumably also from the island. I loved the oil and thought to myself that this was the loveliest possible start to a three course meal. It felt as if I was at proud grandma's kitchen table, while she is bringing out the best she has to offer. Our server Alejandra was certainly proud of the products she was presenting us with.

For starter, I opted for a Grilled potato with salted onions, yogurt and mint, while Nataly chose a Crispy chicken salad with parmesan cheese, anchovy and romesco sauce. Both were delicious, full of familiar flavours which worked well together.

For the main, there was a “meat of the day” and “fish of the day”, and we selected one each with the view to share. Both were accompanied with roast baby potatoes from Sa Pobla and seasonal vegetables, including carrots, broccoli, and cauliflower and sautéed green beans, all from Finca Serena’s own garden. The fish - sea bass on that day - was excellent, while the steak was slightly more done than I would have preferred. Still, this took nothing away from the quality of meat, which was, I am sure, also locally sourced.

For dessert, Nataly chose a Seasonal fruit salad with artisan ice cream of the day, and I got to enjoy a Mallorquin cheesecake with a hint of rosemary. The cheesecake was absolutely fantastic, both in terms of the taste - fuller and richer than usual desserts of this type – and the artistic presentation. This was a definite highlight of the day for me.

Throughout the meal we were looked after by Alejandra and several of her colleagues. She explained every dish, told us about products grown at the finca, recommended their own wine, an excellent rose, and generally treated us as if we were family that came to visit from afar. I was a little bit sad about the rain that accompanied us, with even below grey skies this property and it gardens looked beautiful, well looked after inside and outside. I could only imagine how lovely it is out here on a sunny day, away from the busy city and tourist resorts. I am so glad we discovered this oasis of peace and I am sure it will not be the last time I visited.

The place

Finca Serena Mallorca

Ma-3200, km, 3, 3, Montuïri

Tel: 971 10 48 49

Instagram

@fincaserenamallorca

The bill

Menu del dia 45 euros

Opening hours

Daily 1pm to 3.30pm & 7pm to 10pm

The verdict

The food was good, made with high quality locally sourced ingredients. The service was professional, but caring, as if every member of the staff was a part of one big family. The finca and the grounds are well kept, beautiful and tranquil. I would love to return for an evening meal by Chef Oscar Velasco! Or at least for a couple of drinks on the terrace as soon as the weather turns warmer and sunnier.