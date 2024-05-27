Last week, a close friend from childhood visited me and I wanted to show her some of the best places on the island. In that spirit, it would have been hard to do better than having a drink at Belmond La Residencia in Deya. This spectacular property is home to several distinct areas and that day we headed to Restaurante Miró. Despite the variable weather, we managed to spend a couple of hours around sunset on their gorgeous terrace, with breath-taking views of the mountains surrounding the village.

My friend opted for a classic gin and tonic, garnished with wafer thin slices of cucumber, while I decided to try their signature cocktail, with an approaching deadline for submission of this column in mind. Cocktail Miró came in a classic rock glass, garnished with thinly sliced kumquat on a cocktail stick. Brightly yellow in colour and tasting fresh and fruity, it served as a perfect antidote to an atypically windy and cloudy May's evening in the mountains. Sitting on this terrace, with dozens of original Miro’s painting inside, reminded me of some beautiful museum terraces, back in London. It felt really special.

As we enjoyed our exquisite drinks and complimentary savoury bites, surrounded by some of the prettiest scenery on the island, I thought to myself that this day could not get any better. But it did! Maestro Jovan Milosevski started playing his acoustic guitar on the terrace. I have heard him before, in another set up, and already knew how good he was, but this was a whole different level. Jovan’s magical notes transformed our visit into a cultural as well as hedonistic experience, and I promised myself to return to La Residencia at an earliest opportunity, as much for the music as for the cocktails.

Till next time – cheers!

PRICES

Signature cocktails from 26.00 euros

THE PLACE

Restaurante Miró @ Belmond La Residencia

Carrer Son Canals, Deya

Tel: 971 63 9011

INSTAGRAM

@belmondlaresidencia

OPENING HOURS

Daily 12.20pm to 11pm

Afternoon tea 3pm to 6pm

Live music 7.30pm to 10.30pm