What could be better than a leisurely lunch with delicious food in delightful surroundings? La Trencadora has become a bit of an institution in the old town of Pollenca because it never lets you down. Our most recent visit was this month for Sunday lunch having wandered the streets around the Plaza Major on market day. The town is buzzing in the morning while the renowned market is in full swing, but by 2pm everything is more or less wrapped up and it’s a good time to adjourn somewhere tranquil.

The restaurant itself is only 100m from the Plaza but the entrance is barely noticeable when walking along the largely residential street. However, as you pass through the gate beside a rather dramatic water feature and sculpture you are greeted by the sight of a secluded garden and terrace with dining tables cleverly interspersed around the shrubs and shaded by a pergola and mature trees. It feels welcoming with a lived-in charm of its own and a place where you would be very happy to just chill for a few hours in the company of friends. The clientele are a mix of locals, ex-pats and a few tourists who have been well-advised.

The staff know what they are about and engage you with a playful energy while explaining the Specials and taking your order. The menu is based around the Italian staples of pizza and homemade pasta, both of which are as good as any you will find, and always a good bet if you have children with you. The starters also include Italian antipasto, bruschetta, focaccia and a burrata mozzarella. For the main course there are plenty of meat and fish choices and it’s worth listening to the daily Specials which will offer other fresh dishes. I often opt for the calves liver cooked in a delicious red wine source which you don’t find so often on the island and which is particularly well done here. A special roast lamb shoulder was also an excellent choice on the day. It’s not hard to succumb to the temptation of desert with Panna Cotta, Tiramisu and a selection of ice cream and tartas on the menu. There is nothing complicated or fussy about the food but the choice is plentiful and produced reliably well, and if in any doubt, their Instagram account will whet the appetite.

The wine list includes some very palatable wines from local bodegas at Can Axartell, Can Vidalet and Mortitx all of which are no more than 10km away, and other good island favourites as well as some mainland Riojas, Ribera del Duero and Italian options.

Instagram: la_trencadora and Website: trencadora.webnode.es

Finally, the ultimate test as to whether they are running a tight ship – the state of the loos! I’m pleased to report they were spotless.

Lunch at La Trencadora works very well either side of the high season months, but during high Summer dinner is preferable, when the evening temperature has dropped a bit. The restaurant is open all year round and dinner inside on a chilly winter’s day is as good.

Overall, whenever you go, this restaurant does not disappoint.