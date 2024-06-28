AMMU Cannoli has been serving succulent bites of Sicilian pastry history in Mallorca since last December. From its premises in Calle Can Brondo 4, this bakery, with branches in Italy such as Milan, Rome and Salerno, offers a wide and consolidated clientele very special and exclusive dishes, always with the highest quality ingredients and respect for Sicilian traditions.

Palma was the first international destination for this Italian confectionery chain. Their vocation remains to live up to their name. Ammu is a word that refers to the act of 'feeding with love' and that is what they do, serving sweets in which dedication and care are the main focus. The traditional recipe book of Sicilian pastries is mixed with innovation and creativity in their bakery. The firm's emblematic products are the Cannolo Siciliano, the Panettone with pistachio and the Sicilian Cassata, but as the summer season invites us to try new stimuli for the palate, the main attractions are now the traditional Sicilian ice creams. These are made without milk and are also gluten-free, making them excellent for all consumers. They are available in eight flavours, each one more irresistible than the last: chocolate, pistachio, almond, coffee, mandarin, lemon, mango and strawberry.



Sicilian tradition dictates that this ice cream is eaten inside a brioche type bread, which is why you can find this recipe at AMMU, for an authentic experience. But for those who prefer it, it can also be eaten in glasses. This ice cream is defined by Stefano Massimino, founder of AMMU as "fresh, tasty and much lighter than traditional ice cream, as it has no milk in its composition".

AMMU also stands out for its catering service for all kinds of events. Any celebration or meeting can enjoy this wonderful Sicilian ice cream. A picturesque trolley allows you to prepare this ice cream with brioche, as well as many other equally irresistible suggestions, in front of the consumer.. The firm stands out as an element of dialogue between two islands, Mallorca and Sicily, where quality and the most special flavour unite past and present, people and culture, flavour and quality.