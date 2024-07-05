A couple of weeks ago I was invited to Singular at The Lodge in Sa Pobla. I was extremely excited! I missed another such invite when they first opened their doors, so I really appreciated this second opportunity to see the place and try the food.

Right at the start, my breath was taken away by the set up! A beautifully decorated long table with space for about 25 guests was set under the trees and overlooking the valley below. It was clear that a lot of thought went into this, yet it felt warm and welcoming, as if some extended family was about to have their Sunday lunch at the grandparents’ house, hiding from the summer heat under the shade of a century old tree or two...

Before we even sat down, we started with a cocktail made with lavender syrup, made from their own lavender from the fields below the property, lemon juice and local gin. This was fresh and tasty, a brilliant introduction into what was about to come. While we mingled and got to know other guests, we were treated to some lovely canapés, including Gilda Mallorquina with sobrasada, pepper, anchovy, figs, and olive – a simple yet effective way to show off a few local treasures skewered onto a little green twig. Coca de tumbet with sardina escabechada (sardine in vinegar) and some Red Prawns from Soller were also delicious nods to local ingredients.

The themes of “local” and “cooking over fire” continued throughout the meal… The “entrantes” consisted of Sea salt from Es Trenc, Black pig sobrasada, Smoked butter, Olive oil galletas (bite sized savoury biscuits) and home baked Llonguet (mallorcan bread roll. These simple, yet absolutely delicious bites set the tone of the day: simple food elevated to another level thanks to the highest quality ingredients.

For the starter, we had Cherry gazpacho. I have never been completely won over by the idea of a “cold soup”, until I tried THIS! I love cherries in any form, from cakes to ice creams, but I would have never imagined that I could eat it in a soup. Moreover, a cold soup. But here we go. It was sweet and tart and absolutely fabulous! I would definitely have it again.

For mains, we had one fish and one meat dish, and both were really, really good. I have had Rock grouper several times till now, and this one at Singular was probably the best yet. Porcella (piglet) was also sensational, with crunchy skin covering the melt in your mouth tender meat. I loved the fact that the portions here were reasonably small, so that by the time I finished all the savoury courses I was full, but not exploding. There was definitely some space left for some dessert: Carob cake with peanut crust. And what a dessert it was! Local ingredients right to the end… Figs, carobs, peanuts, and a whole lot of deliciousness and richness! Wait, peanuts? Yes! I have not gone mad and there are peanuts growing in Mallorca, specifically in Sa Pobla. Google it for yourself if you don’t believe me!

The verdict

The food here was excellent, I really appreciated the accent on their own products (olive oil, wine, lavender) and local ingredients. But, almost more than that, I loved the set-up: beautifully stylish, with every detail carefully thought off, yet relaxed and almost familial. This will definitely be marked as one of my favourite meal experiences on the island so far and would love to return to Singular and The Lodge.

The place

Singular

Salida 37 Autopista MA13 a Alcudia. Vía de servicio a Pollensa Km 1, 07420 Sa Pobla

Tel: 971 900 108

Instagram: @singular.thelodge

Opening times

Lunch 1pm to 3pm. Dinner 7pm to 9pm.

The bill

Tasting menus: form 60 euros up