There are a few things I like more than gathering up my girlfriends for “just one drink” on a warm summer evening… So, here I will share with you my current Top 5 places for a nice cocktail (in no particular order).

Origin - Palmanova

There are a few places in the area that offer such a great view with such a relaxed, unpretentious atmosphere as Origin in Palmanova. I had a friend visiting this week and we decided to grab a cocktail after dinner at home. Even on a random Tuesday the place was full, but we managed to get a little table with a view, right beside a young guitarist playing some beautiful ballads, adding to the cool summer vibe.

I ordered Strawberry Aperolino - made with Aperol, wild strawberry syrup, lime and Giffard watermelon liqueur - and it was delicious. In fact, every item on their brand new signature cocktail list looked delicious, so I am sure I will be back soon!

Calle Cala Blanca 1, Marina Arcades 3.7, Palmanova

@origin.palmanova

Baobab - Magalluf

Open for just a few months, this venue is already endearing itself to both locals and tourists as a classier addition to the “party zone”. I tried their Strawberry Volcano (Am I sensing a strawberry theme here?). It was made with Volcan de mi tierra tequila, strawberry and chipotle, served over crushed ice in a classic rock glass and garnished with a tiny chilli pepper. I loved the short spectacle when the waitress delivered it to the table in what appeared to be an antique lantern filled with smoke, and then theatrically opened the lamp door to reveal the cocktail. Theatrics aside, the cocktail itself was also one of my favourites this season.

Calle Galió 9, Magalluf

@baobabcocktailbar

Ritzi Lounge Bar – Puerto Portals

In contrast to Baobab, Ritzi has been around for a while… It got my attention in the winter, as one of a few places in Calvia open all year round till late. I love the fact that, however packed they are, their lovely manager Francis will somehow always “magic up” a table for you somewhere… This place is quite pricey, but their cocktails are excellent and the service is super friendly and really efficient.

I love their Porn Star cocktail, made with vodka, passion fruit liqueur, vanilla syrup, and fresh lime juice, served in a simple elegant coupe glass, with a shot of sparkling wine on the side, and a theatrical flame burning for a few minutes inside of a passion fruit shell cut in half. Worth every cent!

Local 34-35, 1st floor Puerto Portals

@ritzilounge

Gastro Bar by Nama – Deya

If, for whatever reason, you end up in Deya, make sure you don't leave before trying a cocktail of a snack at Gastro Bar Nama. I was there at the start of the season for a personalised “behind the scenes” with Chef Bonnie when one of her barmen treated us to a truly unforgettable cocktail on a terrace with breath-taking views…

We were treated to a Tom Yum Thai Martini, inspired by the famous Asian soup. It was served in a simple, elegant coupe glass and garnished with a perfect little red chili on a cocktail stick. Made with lemongrass, kaffir lime, vodka, lemon sour and chili – it tasted refreshing, yet rich and full of flavour. While I could never imagine a cocktail based on a chicken soup or borscht, this one – based on tom yum – worked brilliantly and broke all my prejudices.

Carrer Arxiduc Luís Salvador 22, Deya

@gastrobarbynama

Luna Bar – Hapimag Resort Paguera

This is one of those hidden gems that you partly want to shout about and partly want to keep for yourself, as your special place. Hidden from passers-by in a fragrant forest at the far end of the expansive Hapimag resort, bar Luna is a perfect spot to impress a date or treat a friend.

You can thank me later! Whether you chose a glass of cava or any of their carefully crafted cocktails, you are sure to have the best time here. Especially if you time it carefully to arrive at sunset, which is truly magical here!