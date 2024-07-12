I had heard of Marui from friends of friends several months ago and when I was invited to its opening I was really looking forward to it. On that first night, I was genuinely impressed by the interior, the service, and of course – the food we got to try. For all these reasons, I got a feeling that this place would quickly become super popular and I wanted to try more of the menu as soon as possible.

On the night that my friend Ana and I came back for an early dinner, we were one of the first diners, so we got a chance to chat a bit more to the staff about the menu and the ideas behind the place. I liked the open kitchen and from our table we could see all the action, or should I say art, of sushi making.

We started the evening with a couple of shots based on sake and yuzu fruit. I really enjoyed this; it reminded me of a somewhat rare apple “rakija”, except for being less strong and more delicious.

This was followed by a couple of cocktails, about which I will write separately, for my cocktail column. But I have to say here and now that I loved their innovative flavours and quirky names. Gangster Geisha anyone?

We started our meal with Tuna Tartar with carasau crisp bread. This was so tasty that we scoffed it up in a few mouthfuls, before realising that we did not take a single photo of the plate. So, you will have to trust me that it looked good as well. I often find tuna tartar a bit boring, but here, with super thinly sliced spring onion and interesting spices, it was anything but.

Next up we had some seasonal white fish, this time sea bass – with Mallorquin olive oil, lime and salt. This felt light and refreshing after the somewhat richer tuna dish we started with.

This was followed by a couple of tacos… Sake - Salmon and ume sour plum for me and Ebi – Fried prawn with shiso, lettuce and kewpie mayo. We both loved our respective choices so much that sharing was not considered as an option. I tried Ebi on the opening night, so I did not feel like I was missing out, but Ana was eying up my scrumptious salmon with a keen interest. In case you have not come across shiso already, it is an aromatic herb from the same botanical family as mint that traditionally accompanies sushi and sashimi.

Our final savoury choices consisted of some Makis. Maki is a type of sushi roll that is made by wrapping sushi rice and other ingredients in a sheet of seaweed called "nori." I went with Tricolore Maki, made with tuna, salmon and sea bass. Other white fish can be used, depending on season, again. Ana’s choice was Spider Maki, made with soft shell crab, cucumber, shiso and kimchi. Again, both were fantastic! Simple presentation was elevated by the highest quality ingredients and memorable flavours. In Marui´s case, less was definitely a lot more.

There is only one dessert on the menu, but on a hot early evening you could hardly wish for anything more than – ice cream. Marui soft ice cream with Mallorcan milk was rich, creamy and just excellent. It was accompanied by dehydrated ginger and orange and chunks of dark chocolate. All this added a touch of class and, again, surprising flavour, to a simple childhood favourite.

The Verdict

The whole experience at Marui was just perfect! The food was excellent; the service friendly and helpful, without being pushy and the interior was stylish yet super welcoming. I wish these guys all the success they deserve and I am sure they will receive very, very soon!

The Place

Marui Sushi Bar

Plaça del Progrés 17,Palma

Tel - 971 900 108 / Instagram - @marui.mallorca

Opening Times

Friday and Saturday 1pm till 4pm

Tuesday to Saturday 7pm till 11pm

The Bill

Starters and tacos from 7 euros, rolls from 6.50 to 11.50 euros, dessert 7 euros …