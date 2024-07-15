Many interesting restaurants opened all over the island this year, from casual food eateries to high end establishments. Here are my Top 5 in South West (in no particular order!)...

Calvia Beach House - Palmanova

These guys are technically in their second year, but they opened late in 2023, so this is actually their first full season. I love everything here: the food, the atmosphere and the service are all excellent! Plus I live five minutes up the road and I am so often at Calvia Beach house that it feels like my second home.

This year I am quite hooked on their Thai Duck Mango Salad, made with duck confit, mango slices, fresh sprouts, greens and herbs, with a homemade Thai dressing. Their Calvia Beach House Burger and Black Angus Beef Filet are also fantastic! Their new DJ Radda adds to the cool vibe of the place, by playing almost every night and releasing some cool music on SoundCloud every month.

Carrer Cala Blanca 7, Magalluf

@calviabeachhouse

Merchants Portals - Steak & Lobster

This one was one of my favourite openings this season! I was already familiar with some of the Five Senses Group’s restaurants, quality of their ingredients and presentation, so I was really looking forward to the opening of Merchants in Portals, right on the beach.

And I was not disappointed. The place looks stunning: opulent, yet relaxed. The sound of the waves only adds to the overall atmosphere here. I came with a group of girlfriends and we ordered a number of plates to share, but Steak and Lobster really stood out for me with the simply presented ingredients of the highest quality. Also, their apple based dessert was to die for!

Plaça Espanya, Portals Nous

@merchantsportals

Barlovento – Puerto Andratx

This hidden little gem on the opposite side of the row of restaurants in the port really stuck in my mind, for several reasons. Firstly, for its location on the rocks right by the sea. Then for a cool seaside vibe, friendly service and very good food, especially Arroz a Banda, a thin layer of rice (in this case with seafood) cooked in a big round pan over a wood fire flame. I loved the fact that this dish is eaten with a spoon straight out of the pan.

There is something fun and naughty about that simple way of enjoying fresh delicious food. What I will remember the most from Barlovento was Pep, the owner, who grew up in this port, just a few houses away from his restaurant. The stories of his childhood and how the port has changed over the years will stay with me forever.

Camí Vell des Far 1, Puerto Andratx

@barloventopuertoandratx

Bikini Beach - Puerto Portals

I have been meaning to go to this place for a while, but somehow never managed until a few weeks ago, when I went twice in the same week. First I went with a real estate friend, after a meeting nearby. We ordered a couple of curries and they were both absolutely delicious. We enjoyed some cheeky banter with the waiters as much as the food. Then, a few days later, I ended up there with another couple of friends.

We had: a steak, octopus and black cod. Each dish was made with top quality ingredients and tasted divine. This place also offers some very good cocktails; we had three varieties of mojito and enjoyed them immensely. As if that was not enough, there are DJs playing almost every night and they are also getting ready to entertain us with some cool parties throughout the summer, so – watch this space!

Carrer d’Antoni Maria Alcover, Edificio D-4 Locales 113-114, Portals Nous

@bikinibeach.puertoportals

Marui Sushi Bar – Palma

This is probably the newest restaurant on the island, opened just a couple of weeks ago. While I have not tried the full menu yet, what I did try on the opening night impressed me hugely. The place was packed and the chefs in the open kitchen did their best to send out plate after plate of top quality sushi, fried chicken bites and several other delicacies.

Interestingly for a Japanese place, the waiters were all Italian, and this only added to the charm of the place. I was also impressed with the simple and stylish interior at Marui. I am really looking forward to going back and trying more of their menu.