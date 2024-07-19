KOH has been around for a few years now, but every year they change the menu completely, so I went to try the 2024 edition the other day. We started with a couple of glasses of some very good cava and a Flower Power cocktail to put us in the mood. I will probably write about the cocktails at KOH for my other column: For now, straight on to food…

Georgia and I decided to share one plate from each category on the menu. First, we had a couple of crispy, crunchy vegetable spring rolls and a bowl of deliciously salty and slightly spicy edamame, sprinkled with sesame seed and drizzled in oil. For all the weird and wonderful foods I have tried in my life, I have never tried eels. So, today was the day. At KOH smoked-marinated eels are deep fried in a light batter and served on shiso leaves, with kabayaki sauce and pear and vanilla pure.

Kabayaki is a way to prepare fish, especially unagi eel, where the fish is split down the back, gutted and boned, butterflied, cut into square fillets, skewered, and dipped in a sweet soy sauce-based marinade before being cooked or, in this case, deep fried. Shiso leaves are a part of the mint family of plants, but bigger and look more like nettle. This dish was interesting, and much more delicious than I expected having a slimy eel in my mind.

Next up we had Ssam – Korean wrap. Confit Iberian pork ribs, covered in jasmine and plum glaze, came with pickles, herbs and lettuce leaves, to make our wraps. The meat here was so soft it was falling off the bones, sticky and delicious. I love these kinds of dishes where the diner also participates in preparation and I really enjoyed making my own little parcels of scrumptious pork and accompanying greens.

Our final savoury dish was slow cooked crispy duck in massaman curry. Even though we were intrigued by the atypically yellow colour of this curry, we both absolutely loved its taste… Duck went really well with the sauce, cherry tomatoes and – surprisingly – grapes. The latter added a note of freshness to an otherwise quite rich dish. I would definitely have this again! And again…

For dessert, Edgar, one of the others who was dining at the next table on the same night, persuaded us to try all three deserts! Even though we were both pretty full by this point, I could never say no to this kind of “order”. KOH sticky rice, spiced chocolate banana and Thai coconut flan with yuzu were all absolutely fantastic. I loved KOH’s take on mango sticky rice the most. This traditional dessert was presented in a super innovative way, where rice came in the form of a croqueta (a nod to a Mallorcan favourite, perhaps?) and mango was served as a scoop of a tangy, refreshing sorbet.

The verdict

I thoroughly enjoyed our dining experience at KOH. Hats off to the chef - for the innovative ways of presenting some of the traditional Southeast Asian dishes. The service was excellent too, friendly and informative, without being all over us all the time. I also really liked the space, three separate rooms with distinct décor and vibe, yet somehow connected in a cool but comfortable union. Their slogan says: “At KOH happiness meets harmony” and I couldn't agree more. I will definitely be back!

The place

KOH

Carrer de Servet 15, 07013 Palma / Tel. 635 33 92 11

Instagram

@koh_mallorca

Opening times

Friday and Saturday 1pm to 4pm

Thursday to Monday 6.30pm to midnight

Tuesday and Wednesday closed

The bill

Starters from 12 euros, mainsfrom 22 euros, desserts 12 euros…