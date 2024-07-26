I was at No11 at some point last year and I loved the experience. So, when I got invited to try their new menu, I said “yes” first and then rearranged my diary to fit it in. Vicki and I started the evening with two glasses of cava, followed by a couple of fantastic cocktails (more on that in my cocktail column soon!) before we got to the food… We sat at a table closest to the sea and enjoyed the view. As the evening went on we got so immersed in our gastro experience that football in the back did not matter at all, even though England was playing in the World Cup.

The new menu we were about to try was created by the inimitable Chef Bonnie Han from Nama Restaurant in Deya. We started with Feta and chilli whipped butter with kalamata olives and rustic French bread. The texture of butter was interesting while bread was still warm and tasted as if it came straight from grandma’s kitchen. Next up, we had a bowl of Authentic Peruvian ceviche.It was fresh, citrusy and spicy - probably the best ceviche I’ve had on the island! If I had just that, I would have already been sufficiently impressed. But no…

What came next was a super cool combination of the sea and countryside flavours: Calamari and sobrasada were tossed with chilli, garlic and coriander and finished with a drizzle of local honey. I would not normally put together seafood and sausages, but this idea of Bonnie’s worked brilliantly!

Lovely waiter insisted that we try some Chilli miso broccolini and I liked their innovative take on a typically boring green vegetable. We were also told that we just have to try their tasty spiced patatas, crisp and caramelized local potatoes with labneh. Coming from Lika in Croatia, where local potato bears EU recognised denomination of origin label, I have been quite snobbish about potatoes anywhere I went. But even I had to admit that these potatoes were excellent, while labneh reminded me of “basa”, a similar strained yoghurt dish from my childhood.

At the end of the evening, there was just about the tiniest bit of space left in my stomach for a delicious dessert in the form of Pear tarte tatin, served with salted caramel and vanilla bean ice cream.