“Many residents pass by the access gate to the Son Bunyola estate, owned by Sir Richard Branson, believing that our restaurants, both Sa Terrassa and Sa Tafona (operating in summer), are not open to guests who are not staying at the hotel. To all of them we want to say that, on the contrary, they are more than welcome”, explains Vincent Padioleau, managing director of Son Bunyola.

Son Bunyola Finca, owned by Sir Richard Branson

Mallorca has become a cosmopolitan destination with top class restaurants and, as in other places such as London, Paris, New York, Madrid and Barcelona, some of the best restaurants are located inside luxury hotels.

That is precisely what Son Bunyola aspires to with its restaurant Sa Terrassa, to become a meeting point of the Mallorcan society and the restaurant that all the most exclusive tourists want to visit when they come to Mallorca.

The restaurant's exquisite décor is part of the reason why it has become a meeting place for many locals and tourists

An exquisite gastronomy, inspired by the local cuisine, working with high quality local products.

“Our menu is wide-ranging and adaptable, whether for clients who visit us at lunchtime for a business lunch with executives, for couples who want to celebrate a special occasion, or for friends who want to enjoy a summer evening under the stars,” says Vincent Padioleau.

To achieve this, in addition to an exquisite gastronomy, inspired by local cuisine, and working with high quality local products, Sa Terrassa has a unique added value: its more than privileged location.

The location of the restaurant is absolutely privileged

Located between the sea and the mountains, the Sa Terrassa restaurant offers spectacular views of the Serra de Tramuntana and the coast, with Sa Foradada on the horizon, a magical enclave that one never tires of admiring.

Croquettes, squid and organic lamb, a winning trio:

On a gastronomic level, the executive chef at the Son Bunyola hotel, Brenda Lisiotti, has just presented the new summer menu for the Sa Terrassa restaurant, in which her passion for Mallorcan cuisine is evident.

Brenda Lisotti, Executive Chef at the hotel Son Bunyola

Available every day for lunch and dinner, it includes hot and cold starters, a carefully selected selection of local meats and fish, mouth-watering dry rice dishes and desserts whose mise en place pleases the eye as much as their flavour.

The executive chef of the Son Bunyola hotel, Brenda Lisiotti, has just presented the new summer menu.

Although all the proposals are proving to be very successful, there are three dishes that have caused a furore among the diners who visit the restaurant.

The first is an assortment of homemade croquettes of roast chicken, baby squid in its own ink and cured ham, which is also available in a vegetable version, with vegetable croquettes that Brenda prepares with boletus, carrot, shiitake, pumpkin and millet.

of roast chicken, baby squid in its own ink and cured ham, which is also available in a vegetable version, with vegetable croquettes that Brenda prepares with boletus, carrot, shiitake, pumpkin and millet. Another of the most popular new creations is squid with sobrasada , a local product that Brenda loves.

, a local product that Brenda loves. And the third speciality is the shoulder of lamb that the chef slow-cooks with organic lamb supplied by the Associació de pagesos ecològics de Mallorca, from which she also buys much of the fruit and vegetables she uses in the preparation of many of her other dishes.

However, some of the vegetables that Lisiotti uses in her kitchen come from the hotel's own garden, which this summer is full of vegetables and summer products that finish their cycle and become the main ingredient of delicious salads of tender vegetables and refreshing gazpachos of rosaceae, among others.

Sa Tafona, a more casual gastrobar overlooking the Mediterranean:

In addition to the Sa Terrassa restaurant, during the summer months the Son Bunyola hotel has a second gastronomic space. This is Sa Tafona, a gastrobar located in what used to be the olive oil mill of the Son Bunyola estate.

The restaurant, which has been completely renovated, preserving the old machinery that was used to press the oil, also has an outdoor terrace that delights those who are looking for a more casual dining concept, and in a sharing format inspired by the world of tapas.

If this summer you want to enjoy a unique gastronomic experience in a magical enclave between the sea and the mountains, with views of Sa Foradada, come and visit Sa Terrassa or Sa Tafona de Son Bunyola, you'll love them!

Sa Tafona, gastrobar located in the old olive-oil mill at the Son Bunyola estate

Contact details

SA TERRASSA AND SA TAFONA RESTAURANT

In Son Bunyola Hotel & Villas

Sa Terrassa

Average price: from 60 Euros per person (drinks not included)

Opening times: Monday to Sunday, lunch and dinner times

Sa Tafona

Average price: from 50 Euros per person (drinks not included)

Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, dinner times

For more information and reservations: restaurant.sb@sonbunyola.virgin.com