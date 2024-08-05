I have been to Hapimag resort in Paguera several times and I have had one of my most memorable meals on the island at their main restaurant Tentacion. So, when a friend suggested drinks at their Luna 81 Lounge Bar, I was really getting excited about it. This time we had a quick bite to eat at Hapimag’s chiringuito Sotavento, which was somewhat underwhelming in comparison with my previous dining experiences at the resort, so my mood dampened a bit.

However, when we climbed up to the Luna 81 Lounge Bar, a cheerful elderly waiter welcomed us with a broad smile and I instantly cheered up. My friends opted for porn star martinis, while I asked the waiter for a recommendation and he suggested Mallorca 100%, a cocktail made by using only the local ingredients, including orange juice made from Soller oranges, local rum and an almond liqueur. The drink even came in a handmade glass from the local glass maker Gordiola that dates back to 1719! It was served over crushed ice and garnished with a slice of dehydrated orange. The cocktail was absolutely delicious and I loved this idea of a 100% local treat!

As we started to enjoy our drinks, the sun started to set, and the colours of the sky and the sea started to change before our very eyes. I have had a few tiring days before this outing, but all my stress started to melt away while I appreciated the beauty of this place, above Paguera?s Playa Romana, with the open views far out into the sea and yachts coming in and out of the bay. Luna 81 Lounge Bar is a truly special spot to come and enjoy a sunset drink or two with friends or that special date you would like to impress…

Till next time – cheers!

The place

Luna 81 Lounge Bar

Address: Carrer Músic Torrandell, 5, 07160

Paguera

Tel: 971 00 04 26

Instagram @hapimag_resorts

Prices

Cocktails from 9.00 euros

Mallorca 100% 12.50 euros

Opening hours

Daily 4.30pm to 11.30pm