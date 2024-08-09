I have never been to Thailand, so I don’t know what authentic Thai street food tastes like, but those who have been there tell me that the food at Thai Style is as close as it gets. I went there with my colleague Vicki McLeod and we met with Soravit, the owner, whose mother Kitima opened one of the first Thai restaurants in Mallorca decades ago. Ktima’s “claim to fame” is that she once cooked for Thai royal family and their entourage in Son Vida in Palma. Soravit grew up in the kitchens of his mum and, following several years in different careers including photography, he decided to start cooking for a living as well. His impression has been that “everyone wants to be in the trend but forgets the basics”, so he wanted to get back to those basics, to proper Thai street food.

Thai Style is well-situated in a central yet tranquil area of Es Forti, making it easily accessible for both locals and tourists looking to explore the culinary scene beyond the usual hangouts and tourist traps. The setting at Thai Style is cosy and inviting, with a clean and interior that features subtle Thai decor. The atmosphere is relaxed, quite homely. Thai Style seems to be a great spot for a casual lunch or a more intimate dinner.

The menu at Thai Style is compact yet comprehensive, offering a variety of traditional Thai street food dishes with Soravit’s modern twists. Soravit suggested that we start with a couple of Thai empanadas with chicken, with makut lime leaves and basil. I love Argentinian empanadas, so I was really looking forward to this Thai variety. And the definitely did not disappoint – they were rich and spicy. I was keen to try other dishes, but at the end of the meal I went back to finish the last bits of these delicious bites. As I love pork, Soravit brought me a couple of deep fried, crunchy, pork-filled wonton that I scoffed down in a couple of bites. Next up we tried some deep-fried chicken satay. This was a novel take on staple street food bites from Thailand and both Vicki and I liked it very much. We also had some traditional spring rolls, again crunchy and delicious.

Next up, we tried some Pad Thai – a simple dish full of flavour that, according to Soravit, should not take more than five minutes in the wok to prepare. We chose to top our Pad Thai with big juicy prawns, rather than chicken or beef, and it was excellent. We also tasted a bowl of rich, thick Massaman curry with beef and really enjoyed that as well.

Finally, I had a bowl of noodle soup with pig’s trotters and hard-boiled egg. Every day Soravit makes a special that is not on the menu and, on the day we went to Thai Style, this was a dish of the day. While it might not be the best choice for some squeamish customers, I enjoyed the challenge and ate most of it.

By this point both Vicky and I were so full that we had absolutely no space for dessert. It is an exceptionally rare occurrence for me to skip a dessert, so I will have to go back to Thai Style for a dessert and, possibly, another unusual but delicious plate of the day.

The place

Thai Style Restaurant

Address: Carrer Menorca, 18, 07011 Palma, Illes Balears

Tel: + 871 95 72 53

Instagram: @restaurante_thai _style

Hours

Daily 1pm to 5pm, 7.30pm to 12 midnight

Sunday and Monday closed

Prices