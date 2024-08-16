Summer after summer, Magalluf ends up all over local and international papers. Sometimes the news is bad, but in recent years there have been more and more positive stories coming out of this once infamous neighbourhood. The other night I went to eat at Bella Risto-Bar, a nice looking Italian restaurant randomly placed between two old pubs in the La Villa area of Magalluf.

I was not quite sure what to expect from an Italian in Magalluf, but one glance on their short but inspiring menu reassured me that they were doing things right, without pineapple pizza in sight! Following a short chat with Silvia, one of the owners, I decided to order several classics, namely Parmigiana, veal cutlet and tiramisu. Silvia looked at me in amazement and suggested that I start with parmigiano and see how I get on. Once a large glass dish of piping hot parmigiano was placed in front of me, I understood what she meant. This was meant to be a sharing starter for two people or a main for one. It was absolutely delicious; exactly how I remember numerous parmigianas I ate over the years either in Italy or in London, but made for me by Italian friends. Parmigiana, also known as Parmigiana di Melanzane, originated in Southern Italy, specifically in the regions of Sicily, Campania, and Calabria. This dish layers fried eggplant slices with tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and Parmesan cheese. A fun anecdote is that despite its name, Parmesan cheese isn't always used in traditional recipes!

While I was enjoying my first proper meal at the end of a very hot day, Bella’s chef Ivan (Silvia’s partner and co-owner of the place) came out to introduce himself. This charming Italian man was so passionate about his food, about Italian food in general, and about educating the general population on honest Italian cooking that I could talk to him for hours. He explained that he was using tomato from Puglia, which was similar to pear tomato, but naturally sweeter therefore eliminating the need to add sugar to the sauce, to balance out the natural acidity of other sorts of tomatoes. He used fior di latte mozzarella and the original 100% pure Parmigiano Reggiano. Even his fresh basil came from Italy. Aubergine is the only local, Mallorcan ingredient in this staple of Italian cuisine. I loved the fact that they make it fresh, from scratch. You wait a bit longer, but the taste is incomparable to that at places that pre cook their food.

We spoke with Ivan about the Italian passion for simple food done well. He learnt a lot from his grandma, who was not a professional, but cooked for the whole family all her life. Silvia told me a story of one of her encounters during the first month in business in Magalluf. Another guest ordered carbonara, they prepared it, as it should be – with egg. The guy was surprised and rude about it. What was that, he asked? Why is there no cream? Silvia stood her ground, saying that that was how they prepared carbonara and if the gentleman wanted it with cream, bacon, mushrooms or anything else, there were plenty of other restaurants to choose from. Ivan thought she lost the plot, scaring the customers away in the first month, but her firmness paid off. Over time Bella filled up with clients who appreciated authentic Italian cooking and their reputation keeps growing.

I was sad to hear that they ran out of Tiramisu, but being set on having some dessert, I opted for a deliciously thick and creamy pannacotta with a dollop of home-made strawberry jam instead. The portion was so generous that I took half of it away with me, for the next day. Having had just a starter and a dessert, I was surprisingly full. I thanked Silvia once again for dissuading me from ordering a veal cutlet as well. She told me she hated wasting food and she was right. Oh, well, I guess I will have to return, for the cutlet, for home-made tiramisu and several other appetising meals on the menu!

The Place

Bella Risto-Bar

Av. Pere Vaquer, 12, 07181 Torrenova, Illes Balears

Tel: +34 871 95 72 53

Instagram @bellaristobar

Opening Times

Daily 8am to 11pm

The Bill

Parmigiana 10.90 euros

Pannacotta 6.50 euros

The Verdict

I was sceptical about a “proper Italian” restaurant in Magaluf, but I am so glad to report that I was wrong. I absolutely loved the food and I could talk to the owners of Bella forever. Magaluf keeps surprising me in the most positive of ways!