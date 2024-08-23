I spent four days in Bulgaria, attending friends’ wedding and seeing the sights of Sofia. We ate so well - plate after plate of good quality meat and so many fresh tasty salads - that for a moment I considered moving there. But, for some reason, I have not eaten any fish or seafood for all that time, and by the time I returned to Mallorca on Tuesday night, I really craved some of those Mediterranean flavours. Some time ago my friend Nanny recommended El Mundo, a simple local place in Magalluf, away from the beach but where you can eat “muy bien”, so I headed there...

I came right at the opening time for lunch and the place was already almost full. Surprisingly, the guests seem to be French and Scandinavian families mixed with several Spanish tables. I even recognised the t-shirts of some surrounding businesses, meaning that local workers also are there, which is always a great sign.

I asked about a special of the day and a nice elderly waiter told me that it was a lenguado. I was not sure what this was in English, so he explained that it was sole. Later on I read that lenguado is in fact a large-tooth flounder, but it is often translated as sole, alluding to very similar and well-known Dover sole. Technicalities aside, the fish was excellent. It tasted fresh and slightly sweet. It was very firm, with small flakes. It came with a side of steamed vegetables that included carrots, zucchini, green beans, broccoli, and artichokes. Maybe some other vegetable I cannot recall now. Plus sliced roast potatoes. The fish was large enough for two, so – dining alone - I ate half and asked for the other half to take away.

I am writing this article a little bit in reverse, but I just wanted to mention the complimentary starter of carrot crudites and a sauce of mayonnaise and garlic. My waiter commented that “it was similar to “alioli, but better”, and having happily munched through half of it while waiting for my fish, I have to agree with him.

I was too full after the main meal to even ask about the desert, but I am sure that there is a selection of desserts typical for this kind of restaurant. I noticed a delicious looking berry panna cotta at the table next to mine. Maybe next time?

The Verdict

The fish was excellent and the service was friendly and helpful. I will definitely come again, at least to try some great looking steaks I spotted at one table on my way out.

The place

El Mundo- Carrer Pinada 2, local 8, Magalluf

Tel: 971 68 12 80

Instagram: @el_mundo_restaurante

The Bill

Sole with potatoes and vegetables 28 euros // Water 2.75 euros

Opening hours

Daily from 1.15pm to 11pm