For the past several weeks it seems as if I am not eating anywhere further than my immediate surroundings - Palmanova, Torrenova and Magalluf. Think of it what you want, but there really is “something for everyone” in this once infamous neighbourhood of Magalluf. Earlier in August I went to a modestly priced El Mundo for some excellent fish and I Can’t wait to return for their steaks! Then, last week, I had a pretty remarkable evening at Nikki Beach Mallorca. While I am not a huge fan of their lavish day parties, their food has always been excellent, and even more so for the last few years, since the Executive Chef Alex Gullberg took over the kitchen.

On August 21 the venue was transformed for an evening event named A CASA, aimed at “celebrating local culinary talent and sustainable practices in an intimate, communal setting”. The dinner was attended by about one hundred well-healed guests, including representatives from Calvia Council headed by mayor of Calvia Juan Antonio Amengual and his wife.

The atmosphere was relaxing and welcoming, centred around a large communal table that encouraged engaging conversations among guests. The event featured an impressive line-up of local chefs and a renowned bartender, each contributing their signature touch to the night’s offerings, hosted by Alex from start to the end.

Irene Martinez from NUS opened the culinary presentations with exquisite starters; her Gyozas and Kamado Tuna were both delicious and set a high standard for the evening. Following the starters, main courses were creatively presented by Bernabé Caravotta from Vandal and Pau Navarro from Clandesti. Bernabé’s Sirloin steak was ingeniously paired with 'Mallorcan carob soil,' offering a unique taste of the local ingredients, while Pau’s Mediterranean-style Cap Roig perfectly captured the essence of the sea surrounding our little rock.

Both dishes were beautifully presented and tasted as great as each other. I probably ever so slightly preferred the tender, flaky fish, while my friend was a little bit more impressed with the steak. In any case, I have not eaten at any of the three restaurants featured during the night and I would love to change that, to try more of their undoubtedly great menus in the coming months.

The drinks experience was equally captivating, led by Rafa Martin from Brass Club, who crafted an elegant welcome drink in collaboration with Belvedere 10, which was both refreshing and stylishly presented, perfectly fitting the sophisticated setting around us. The culinary journey concluded with Alex Gullberg of Nikki Beach, who delighted us with a 'Ménage à Trois' of crème brulée, complemented by indulgent chocolate and Belvedere truffles. Even though I am normally not a fan of crème brulée, Alex’s Thai basil and Bayleys flavours were interesting takes on this classic desert, while the lemongrass was absolutely delightful. I particularly loved the moment when Alex invited all his chefs, helpers and dishwashers to come out from the kitchen, thanked them for their hard work and asked for a huge round of applause for them.

The evening was enriched with Nikki Beach’s signature entertainment, featuring dancers and a resident DJ who added a dynamic ambiance to the event. It was a memorable night that not only showcased culinary excellence of Mallorca but also fostered a sense of community and appreciation for sustainable gastronomy. I cannot wait for the next culinary adventure Nikki Beach will host! Meanwhile, see you at their legendary Red Party that for years has symbolized the closing of the season for this cool beach club in Magalluf.

The Verdict

I loved this event! I wish there were more evenings like this on the island, where chefs from various establishments join forces and create magical experiences for their diners!

The Place

Nikki Beach

Av. Notari Alemany, 1, 07181 Calvià, Illes Balears

Tel: 697 16 48 53

Instagram: @nikkibeachmallorca

The Bill

A Casa dining experience: 99 euros per person

Opening Hours

From 12pm till 7pm Monday to Sunday, later for events