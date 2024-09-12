Mallorca, Spain – September 2024: Lío Mallorca, the elevated dining-cabaret-club experience blending Mediterranean glamour and culinary brilliance, announces an exclusive chef takeover featuring UK Chef Brad Carter from September 19th to 22nd, 2024. This extraordinary event is the perfect opportunity to explore everything Lío has to offer before it’s season closing on October 12th; expect a delectable gastronomic journey in collaboration with Lío Mallorca's very own Chef Andreu Genestra.

Together, the pair will curate an exclusive takeover menu, overlooking the stunning views of Palma’s port. Lío Mallorca invites guests to discover the limited edition menu alongside performances artfully curated to redefine cabaret for a modern audience. Building on its debut season’s success, the venue presents the DELICATESSEN show, curated by creative genius Joan Gràcia. A night at Lío doesn’t end with the show, from 11.30pm Lío transforms into a club night spotlighting sounds of House, Latin Beats and Electronic.

Chef Brad Carter, a Michelin Star-awarded chef, is renowned for his self-taught culinary expertise and innovative approach to British cuisine. From his early days in Menorca to the acclaimed Carters of Moseley, Brad's commitment to seasonal ingredients and sustainability has defined his career. His menus, which evolve daily based on local produce, showcase his respect for traditional techniques. His exclusive residency at Lío Mallorca promises a unique blend of British and Mediterranean flavours.

Andreu Genestra, also awarded a Michelin Star, is celebrated for his exceptional skill and dedication to sustainable cuisine. Andreu has honed his craft at renowned kitchens like Mugaritz and El Bulli. His restaurants, include Andreu Genestra Restaurant at Zoëtry Hotel, Senzill at Predi Son Jaumell and Aromata. As the Culinary Director at Lío Mallorca and Lío London, Andreu continues to elevate Mediterranean cuisine with his innovative and eco-conscious approach.

The special dining takeover will commence with a grand opening on September 19th, where Chef Brad Carter will prepare a selection of two starters, two mains, and a dessert, each designed to reflect his exceptional culinary philosophy.

In anticipation of this unique event, Chef Brad Carter shared, “I’m thrilled to be joining Chef Andreu Genestra and the incredible team at Lío Mallorca. This collaboration represents a wonderful opportunity to blend my love for British ingredients with the vibrant Mediterranean spirit of Mallorca. I can’t wait to share this unique culinary experience with the island.”

The à la carte service will begin at 8.30pm each day, with the evening’s show concluding at 11.30pm. For a glimpse of the current à la carte menu, visit Lío Mallorca Menu .

Chef Andreu Genestra expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “ Welcoming Chef Brad Carter is an exciting chapter for us at Lío Mallorca. His creativity and dedication to sustainable, seasonal cooking align perfectly with our vision of delivering exceptional dining experiences. Together, we look forward to offering our guests an unforgettable fusion of flavours and innovation.”