For this special column I have tried to put together my favourite seven restaurants in town, with either beautifully presented food or unique atmosphere and interiors that might fit with the Nit de l’Art theme.

Photo: Dins by Santi Taura

Dins by Santi Taura

One of my most memorable dining experiences in Mallorca has to be that at Dins by Santi Taura. I loved Santi’s personal artistic touch in everything we experienced during our 11 course menu at his Michelin star restaurant. Santi focuses on local Mallorcan cuisine and brings it into the 21st century. Beyond that, every course was served on ceramic dishes made by this multi-talented chef. We dined at the chef’s table, while looking at a stunning large painting of the Cathedral, also painted by Santi. In an unlikely event that he ever gets bored of cooking, it would not surprise me to see Santi’s paintings or ceramics at one of the future art nights in Palma!

Blending Mediterranean, Mexican and Asian flavours. Photo: Mia Naprta

Emilio Innobar

Another fine dining restaurant where I was impressed by the food and the art in equal measures was Emilio Innobar. This place is usually booked long in advance, so I was thrilled when I finally scored a table thanks to Shane from Connected Mallorca. Sabine, the warm and slightly chaotic front-of-house, made us feel at home. The fish wrapped in pancake and Korean beef were standout dishes for me, blending Mediterranean, Mexican, and Asian flavours. The restaurant’s striking art on every wall adds a unique touch to the classy yet intimate atmosphere of the place.

Delicious tapas. Photo: Mia Naprta

La Rosa Vermuteria y Colmado

I discovered La Rosa Vermuterìa & Colmado last year on a Food Tour Mallorca, and it’s quickly become a favourite for a quick bite. Tucked away near La Caixa Forum, the queues outside hint at the great tapas and lively atmosphere inside. The cosy, character-filled space made for an enjoyable solo lunch, where I chatted with interesting people at the bar. The old-fashioned plates and charming decor add to its appeal. I loved the unique vibe and can’t wait to return for more vermouth-based cocktails and delicious tapas. I just hope that this one doesn’t turn into a tourist trap!

La Vieja de Jonay Hernandez

I’d heard rave reviews about La Vieja from several sources and my curiosity was piqued further after Jonay Hernández’s talk at Charlas de Bar, where he showcased their fun, unique ceramic dishes and Gran Canaria-shaped chocolate desserts. The restaurant’s urban vibe, with impressive graffiti and a welcoming atmosphere, sets the stage for a memorable meal. From sourdough and roast potatoes with fresh-made mojo sauces to innovative starters and a standout main of roast pork, every dish was a wonderful surprise. I was especially impressed by The Hulk dessert, with its mix of pistachio sponge and popping candy. Now I recommend Jonay and this playful dining experience to anyone who is searching for something different!

Excellent food. Photo: Mia Naprta

Botanic at Can Bordoy

A few months ago, I revisited Botànic, Mallorca’s first “Plant Forward” restaurant, housed in a classic palace with modern touches in the heart of La Lonja. The art filled building is still as charming as ever, and the garden area remains cosy and inviting, creating a relaxed vibe. During my visit, a guitarist added a dreamy ambiance that perfectly complemented their excellent food. From flavourful dips and inventive cauliflower dishes to a standout leek confit and surprisingly delightful beetroot pavlova, the food was both delicious and beautifully presented. This would be my perfect spot for a romantic date, with someone who is into arte and interiors.

Crunchy vegetable spring rolls. Photo: Mia Naprta

KOH by Five Senses Group

This place has a cool vibe, with three different rooms each sporting unique décor. I recently went there with a friend to try their new menu. We sampled a bit of everything—crunchy vegetable spring rolls, spicy edamame, and even deep-fried eel, which was surprisingly tasty. The Korean Ssam with confit pork ribs was sticky and delicious, and the crispy duck in massaman curry was rich and flavorful. A dessert in a form of the sticky rice croqueta and mango sorbet looked quirky, but tasted great. KOH’s creative takes on Southeast Asian classics and the relaxed atmosphere in a stylish space make it a spot I’ll definitely revisit whenever I can.

Five pieces of Home-made pork gyozas. Photo: Mia Naprta

Ramen Otaku

Ramen Otaku is a tiny Japanese street food type place in the heart of Palma. It buzzes with energy, and the vibrant murals add to the cool, arty atmosphere. Bjöern, the owner, welcomed me warmly and shared his ramen journey, including sleeping on a floor in Japan while perfecting his craft. Tamago onsen served in a shot glass looked suspicious but was unexpectedly tasty. The pork gyozas were fantastic, and the Classic tonkotsu ramen was a standout. The narutomaki fishcake even had a fascinating backstory to do with sailors going away from home for long periods of time. Another great mix of atmosphere, art, and amazing food… I really love Palma for all these kinds of unique and fun places, dotted all over the city.