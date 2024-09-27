When I got an invitation to try this new place in Fornalutx, I was really looking forward to it for two reasons; one: I love trying new places, and two: visiting one of the prettiest villages in Spain is always super exciting. Emese, one of the owners, greeted us on arrival with a broad smile and a huge hug, as if we already knew each other, and I loved that. Her genuine welcoming nature put Georgia and me at ease and we decided on the spot that we would try anything she suggested.

Emese let us taste several wines before we settled on a couple of glasses of wonderful Spanish rosé. We started the dinner with homemade Alioli and Spanish-style tomato toast with smoked sardines. Both were rich and delicious. I was particularly impressed with the sourdough bread and I was told it was from a bakery down the road. I loved this example of a community supporting each other.

Next up we had Grilled Octopus which was also very good. It was served on a bed of a red pepper sauce, with some baby leaf spinach and crunchy baby potatoes, which also seem to have been put on a grill for a bit. On the menu this is listed as a starter but the portion is big enough for a main meal as well.

For our main meals, Emese suggested that we take one fish and one meat plate. Grilled Cod a la Mallorquina was probably my favourite cod based dish ever! The mixture of flavours and textures was to die for! The cod with tomato jam on top was soft and flaky, melting in my mouth. There were some crunchy pine nuts, baby leaf spinach again and caramelized carrots - all that in a sauce made from the reduction of caramelized carrots juice and what’s left when cooking the cod. Groenk's Famous Iberian Pork Schnitzel was another favourite. The schnitzel was thicker than usual, yet deliciously soft inside and perfectly crunchy on the outside. Munching on this yummy schnitzel while watching the mountains above the village reminded me of Sunday lunches of my childhood, when we would have it with fluffy mash potato and fresh green salad.

Georgia and I ate like queens here and were pretty full by the time we finished our main meals. But it would have been rude to leave without trying the dessert, wouldn’t it? So we got ourselves some homemade Tiramisu and a small ceramic bowl of Crema Catalana, both made in house and tasting just as good as everything else so far.

Chatting to Emese and her husband between courses we realised that they were both Hungarian and the talk quickly turned to goulash, a perfect winter-warmer soup (not a stew!) that has spread from Hungary to the surrounding countries over the centuries. Considering how wholesome and tasty everything else has been at Groenk, I would return here in a blink of an eye for a bowl of goulash any time, should they decide to add it to their autumn menu. Wink, wink, and nudge, dear Emese!

The Verdict

We loved every single dish and are looking forward to coming back and trying more of the menu! I have my eye on the burgers which looked particularly scrumptious. The service at Groenk was really friendly and the surroundings were just magical.

The Restaurant

Grøenk Bistro & Grill

Carrer Arbona-Colom, 1, 07109 Fornalutx

Tel: 971 57 93 31

Instagram: @groenkfornalutx

The Bill

Homemade Aioli 5.50€

Spanish-Style Tomato Toast with Smoked Sardines 9€

Grilled Octopus 18€

Our Famous Iberian Pork Schnitzel 22€

Grilled Cod a la Mallorquina 21€

Homemade Tiramisu 9€

Crema Catalana 11€

Opening Times

Daily from midday to 10pm