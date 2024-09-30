A geographically diverse region teeming with high-quality seafood from its vast coastline and game, fresh truffles and a host of wild mushrooms from the Pyrenees mountains, Catalan cuisine is famous for its Calçots (large sweet spring onions), which are roasted over hot coals and dipped in spicy romesco sauce as well as unusual combinations of meat and seafood known as mar i muntanya – the local equivalent of surf 'n' turf… but it also shares many similarities to our local food here in the Balearics with dishes such as Coca, pa amb tomàquet – toasted bread rubbed with tomato, olive oil, garlic and salt that is known as Pa amb oli here in Mallorca and bacalao a la catalana -Salt cod with pine nuts, raisins and tomatoes that we simply call “Bacalao a la Mallorquina”.
Some of my favourite dishes from the region include Esqueixada, occasionally described as the "Catalan ceviche”. Esqueixada is a traditional salad of shredded salt cod, tomatoes, olives, onions, olive oil and vinegar. It’s the perfect dish for long, hot summer days in the Spanish sun along with Escalivada, a delicious speciality of roasted peppers with onions, garlic and olive oil that is often found in local restaurant here on the Island. Traditional desserts include crema Catalana, a delectable version of crème brûlée and the simply exquisite mel i mató with honey and fresh cream cheese but if you are looking for something a little more substantial, then Escudella d’Olla, a hearty Catalan stew is something for you. Often served in two courses, first the broth and then the solid ingredients, it’s a rustic, savoury dish that will warm your body and sooth your soul.
Escudella i carn d’olla
This is a simple version for you to try at home.
Ingredients: serves 6
- 300g pig's cheek, cut into large chunks
- 300g pork belly, cut into large chunks
- 1 pig’s trotter
- 200g potatoes, diced
- 150g chickpeas (soaked overnight)
- 200g black butifarra (Catalan sausage)
- 3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped
- 1 stick of celery
- ½ cabbage, shredded
- 1 large carrot, chopped
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 turnip, chopped
Meatballs:
- 300g of chicken, minced
- 1 garlic clove, chopped
- 1 egg yolk
- 1 sprig of parsley, finely chopped
- Seasoning
Method
Place the pig’s cheeks, pork belly and the trotter in a large saucepan. Cover with cold water and bring slowly to the boil. Turn the heat down to a simmer and cook for one hour. Skim off any fat and impurities that rise to the surface. Add the chickpeas, garlic, vegetables and the butifarra and cook for 35 minutes. Top up with cold water from time to time. Mix the minced chicken, egg yolk, chopped parsley & garlic then season to taste. Prepare some meatballs with the resulting mixture and add them to the soup. Cook for another 25 minutes and season the Escudella to taste. Serve immediately.
Esqueixada de Bacalao con olivas negras (Marinated salt cod and black olive salad)
Ingredients: serves 4
- 300g salt cod, soaked and de-salted
- 1 small red pepper, finely diced
- small green pepper, finely diced
- 2 large ripe tomatoes
- 15 black olives, stoned
- 75ml olive oil
- 1tbsp chopped chives
- Seasoning
Method
Break the salt-cod into small pieces and place them in a large salad bowl. Add the chopped peppers, black olives and chopped chives. Cut the tomatoes into quarters and remove the seeds. Using a sharp knife, peel the tomatoes and add them to the salad bowl. Pour over the olive oil, season to taste and leave to marinate in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving.
* if salt-cod is unavailable you could substitute with smoked cod or smoked salmon.
Suquet de peix
Ingredients: serves 6
- 500g monkfish tail
- 500g sea bream
- 700g fresh mussels(cleaned)
- 400g red mullet
- 1200ml fish stock
- 1 Spanish onion(chopped)
- 4 tomatoes(peeled and chopped)
- 2 potatoes(peeled and sliced)
- 100g toasted almonds(ground)
- 4 garlic cloves
- 1tbsp. Chopped parsley
- 200ml olive oil
- Pinch of fresh saffron
Method
Clean the fish and cut into even sized pieces. Heat the olive oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan and add the onions. Cook over a gentle heat to soften and add the garlic, tomatoes, saffron and potatoes. Cover with fish stock and bring to the boil. Turn down the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Stir in the cleaned fish, mussels and ground almonds. Cook for another 10 minutes until all the mussels have opened and the fish is cooked. Add the chopped parsley and season to taste. Pour into a soup tureen and serve immediately.
Habas a la Catalana (Catalan broad beans)
Ingredients. Serves 4
- 2kl broad beans
- 250g streaky bacon, diced
- 250g serrano ham, diced
- 200ml olive oil
- 1 meduim onion, finely chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 400g butifarra (black pudding)
- 1 bay leaf
- 100ml medium sherry
- 50ml anise brandy
- 1tbsp. Chopped parsley
- 12 mint leaves, torn
- Seasoning
Method
Sweat the onions, crushed garlic, bay leaf and streaky bacon until the onions start to soften. Add the broad beans, sherry and anise. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and cook gently for about 10 minutes. Remove the lid and place the sliced butifarra on top of the beans then sprinkle with the chopped parsley and torn mint leaves. Replace the lid and cook for another 10 minutes. Season and serve.
