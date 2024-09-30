Gastronomy in Spain is deeply connected to regional identity and the cuisine of Catalonia, much like its population, Catalonia is probably the richest, most complex and sophisticated in Spain. It has a large array of traditional, delicious, rustic dishes with French, Roman and Moorish roots, but unsurprisingly, Catalonia also has a very high concentration of Michelin starred restaurants and with all that fantastic, fresh local produce at their disposal, Catalan chefs have been at the forefront of gastronomic innovation for well over twenty years led by Joan Roca at the renowned El Celler de Can Roca and possibly the most famous chef in the world, Ferran Adria at his now closed, ground breaking restaurant El Bulli.

A geographically diverse region teeming with high-quality seafood from its vast coastline and game, fresh truffles and a host of wild mushrooms from the Pyrenees mountains, Catalan cuisine is famous for its Calçots (large sweet spring onions), which are roasted over hot coals and dipped in spicy romesco sauce as well as unusual combinations of meat and seafood known as mar i muntanya – the local equivalent of surf 'n' turf… but it also shares many similarities to our local food here in the Balearics with dishes such as Coca, pa amb tomàquet – toasted bread rubbed with tomato, olive oil, garlic and salt that is known as Pa amb oli here in Mallorca and bacalao a la catalana -Salt cod with pine nuts, raisins and tomatoes that we simply call “Bacalao a la Mallorquina”.

Some of my favourite dishes from the region include Esqueixada, occasionally described as the "Catalan ceviche”. Esqueixada is a traditional salad of shredded salt cod, tomatoes, olives, onions, olive oil and vinegar. It’s the perfect dish for long, hot summer days in the Spanish sun along with Escalivada, a delicious speciality of roasted peppers with onions, garlic and olive oil that is often found in local restaurant here on the Island. Traditional desserts include crema Catalana, a delectable version of crème brûlée and the simply exquisite mel i mató with honey and fresh cream cheese but if you are looking for something a little more substantial, then Escudella d’Olla, a hearty Catalan stew is something for you. Often served in two courses, first the broth and then the solid ingredients, it’s a rustic, savoury dish that will warm your body and sooth your soul.

Escudella i carn d’olla

This is a simple version for you to try at home.

Ingredients: serves 6

300g pig's cheek, cut into large chunks

300g pork belly, cut into large chunks

1 pig’s trotter

200g potatoes, diced

150g chickpeas (soaked overnight)

200g black butifarra (Catalan sausage)

3 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

1 stick of celery

½ cabbage, shredded

1 large carrot, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 turnip, chopped

Meatballs:

300g of chicken, minced

1 garlic clove, chopped

1 egg yolk

1 sprig of parsley, finely chopped

Seasoning

Method

Place the pig’s cheeks, pork belly and the trotter in a large saucepan. Cover with cold water and bring slowly to the boil. Turn the heat down to a simmer and cook for one hour. Skim off any fat and impurities that rise to the surface. Add the chickpeas, garlic, vegetables and the butifarra and cook for 35 minutes. Top up with cold water from time to time. Mix the minced chicken, egg yolk, chopped parsley & garlic then season to taste. Prepare some meatballs with the resulting mixture and add them to the soup. Cook for another 25 minutes and season the Escudella to taste. Serve immediately.

Esqueixada de Bacalao con olivas negras (Marinated salt cod and black olive salad)

Ingredients: serves 4

300g salt cod, soaked and de-salted

1 small red pepper, finely diced

small green pepper, finely diced

2 large ripe tomatoes

15 black olives, stoned

75ml olive oil

1tbsp chopped chives

Seasoning

Method

Break the salt-cod into small pieces and place them in a large salad bowl. Add the chopped peppers, black olives and chopped chives. Cut the tomatoes into quarters and remove the seeds. Using a sharp knife, peel the tomatoes and add them to the salad bowl. Pour over the olive oil, season to taste and leave to marinate in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving.

* if salt-cod is unavailable you could substitute with smoked cod or smoked salmon.

Suquet de peix

Ingredients: serves 6

500g monkfish tail

500g sea bream

700g fresh mussels(cleaned)

400g red mullet

1200ml fish stock

1 Spanish onion(chopped)

4 tomatoes(peeled and chopped)

2 potatoes(peeled and sliced)

100g toasted almonds(ground)

4 garlic cloves

1tbsp. Chopped parsley

200ml olive oil

Pinch of fresh saffron

Method

Clean the fish and cut into even sized pieces. Heat the olive oil in a heavy-bottomed saucepan and add the onions. Cook over a gentle heat to soften and add the garlic, tomatoes, saffron and potatoes. Cover with fish stock and bring to the boil. Turn down the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Stir in the cleaned fish, mussels and ground almonds. Cook for another 10 minutes until all the mussels have opened and the fish is cooked. Add the chopped parsley and season to taste. Pour into a soup tureen and serve immediately.

Habas a la Catalana (Catalan broad beans)

Ingredients. Serves 4

2kl broad beans

250g streaky bacon, diced

250g serrano ham, diced

200ml olive oil

1 meduim onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

400g butifarra (black pudding)

1 bay leaf

100ml medium sherry

50ml anise brandy

1tbsp. Chopped parsley

12 mint leaves, torn

Seasoning

Method

Sweat the onions, crushed garlic, bay leaf and streaky bacon until the onions start to soften. Add the broad beans, sherry and anise. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and cook gently for about 10 minutes. Remove the lid and place the sliced butifarra on top of the beans then sprinkle with the chopped parsley and torn mint leaves. Replace the lid and cook for another 10 minutes. Season and serve.