I adore my job – if I can call it that – and I get particularly excited when I get to review “new openings”, eager to grab their share of the proverbial pie on the Mallorcan gastro scene. One such place is Nagami Nikkei, opened just a couple of months ago and focusing on “local products and global flavours”.

For those who are not familiar with Nikkei, it is a fusion of Japanese and Peruvian cuisines that blends ingredients, techniques, and flavours from both cultures. Originating from the Japanese immigrant community in Peru, it features dishes like ceviche with soy sauce and sushi with tropical fruits, creating a vibrant, innovative culinary style.

Nagami Nikkei is a small place, with only six tables, meaning that one of the owners Kasia is able to serve them all and even chat with the guests a little bit, while making cocktails and checking up on the kitchen as well. The kitchen is run by Gabi and Miguel, who also periodically come out and explain their dishes.

We started the night with Creamy Edamame, a steamed edamame dipped in creamy aji amarillo sauce. A quick Google search revealed that aji amarillo was a yellow capsicum pepper, native to Peru and other Latin American countries. I loved this innovative take on a typically simple snack!

Next up we had Ceviche Tradicional, diced sea bass dish seasoned with classic leche de tigre (white sauce generated when cooking Peruvian ceviche), onion, coriander and crispy sweet potato. It was another deliciously rich dish, different to any other ceviche I have tried before. This was followed by Tiradito Nikkei, thin cuts of salmon served with smoked leche de tigre and smoked aji amarillo. I loved the food here, but also the fact that, from one dish to another, aji amarillo, leche de tigre, coriander etc. were repeatedly used to create a common theme and underline the whole sensory experience. We also tried several types of sushi and I particularly liked Maki Acevichado, made with crispy prawn, tuna slices with ceviche flavoured sauce and sweet potato chips.

The highlight of the night was Anticuchero, tuna nigiri flambé with anticuchera sauce and fried onion. Anticuchera sauce is essentially something like a Peruvian take on a BBQ sauce, but made with more complex flavours of garlic, onion, aji panca, cumin, black pepper, and beer. In this case, tin foiled parcels were served in a bed of salt, lit on fire for about 40 seconds and then opened to reveal a truly unique flavour of these Nikkei nigiri rolls. Our main meal consisted of a sensational Shiromi Anticuchero, a soft flaky white fish grilled on kamado with anticuchera sauce and kabayaki, served with sautéed vegetables.

When we could not take any more, Kasia persuaded us to try just a little bit of Fresaponesa, a heavenly dessert made with strawberries sautéed with orange and togarashi (Japanese spice mix), creamy mascarpone, nut crumble, strawberry miso sauce. By that point I was so full and so satisfied that I could not fit another spoonful of anything into my mouth. That was until Kasia brought out her own homemade plum and fig crumble that was not yet on the menu – but should definitely be this time of the year, even though it has got nothing to do with Japan or Peru.

The Verdict

I absolutely loved everything about this little place; the food was full of flavours and beautifully presented and the service was friendly and personal, as only the places of this size can provide. I will, no doubt, be back soon!

The Restaurant

Nagami Nikkei

Carrer de Caro 30, Palma

Tel: 641 69 52 03

Instagram: @nagaminikkei

The Prices

Starters from 7 euros (cold) and 14 euros (hot)

Sushi rolls from 16 euros

Nigiris from 4 euros

Main courses from 16 euros

Desserts 10 euros

Opening Times

From 6.30pm till 11.30pm daily