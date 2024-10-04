Joie De Vivre cocktail made with gin, bitter, rose vermouth and mandarin, it tasted fresh and slightly fruity, with a touch of bitterness. | Mia Naprta
A couple of weeks ago a friend of mine who works in the luxury holidays sector was invited to the Four Seasons Hotel on Cap de Formentor for a work meeting. I tagged along to have a wander around and to try one or two cocktails I could write about. The site was everything you would expect from the Four Season Brand and more: luxurious, stylish, with beautiful suites, several restaurants and gardens full of greenery, plus, of course, a stunning sea view from several vantage points. We were shown around by their lovely Sales and Marketing Director who came here from Milan and, while still finding his way, like most of us from abroad, fell in love with Mallorca.
