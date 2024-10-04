A couple of weeks ago a friend of mine who works in the luxury holidays sector was invited to the Four Seasons Hotel on Cap de Formentor for a work meeting. I tagged along to have a wander around and to try one or two cocktails I could write about. The site was everything you would expect from the Four Season Brand and more: luxurious, stylish, with beautiful suites, several restaurants and gardens full of greenery, plus, of course, a stunning sea view from several vantage points. We were shown around by their lovely Sales and Marketing Director who came here from Milan and, while still finding his way, like most of us from abroad, fell in love with Mallorca.

After the tour of the facilities, we sat on one of the terraces overlooking the pool and tried a couple of cocktails. I think that the idea here was simplicity and understated presentation, with a focus on a good taste.I opted for Joie De Vivre attracted by the name (“joy of life”). Made with gin, bitter, rose vermouth and mandarin, it tasted fresh and slightly fruity, with a touch of bitterness. I expected stronger flavours, but it was good nonetheless. My friend picked some basil based cocktail and, judging by the empty glass at the end, enjoyed it just as much as I did mine. I am looking forward to coming back to this wonderful place one day and trying one of their restaurants. So, watch this space! Till next time – cheers! The place Four Seasons Resort Mallorca At Formentor

Carrer de Formentor, s/n, 07470 Instagram @fsmallorca