Chez Junior's philosophy is clear: fresh, local ingredients, innovative techniques, and a menu that changes with the seasons, adapting to seasonal produce. This not only ensures the highest quality in every dish, but also makes every visit to the restaurant a new experience.
Housed in a Mallorcan mansion, the restaurant's ambience combines elegance with warmth, creating the perfect setting for a special lunch or dinner. With a team that pays attention to every detail, from the presentation of the dishes to the customer service, Chez Junior has earned a place in Mallorca's gastronomic scene.
In addition, the restaurant has a careful selection of wines and cocktails that perfectly complement the flavours of its cuisine, making each visit a complete experience, whether for a special celebration or simply to enjoy a good meal in company.
Halloween at Chez Junior: A Night of Magic and Surprises in Sóller
This November 1st, Chez Junior invites you to a Halloween party like no other. When all the other events go off, the lights of this restaurant turn on to offer you a unique night, full of good food, entertainment and music in an eerie atmosphere that will leave you speechless.
The evening will begin with a welcome cocktail, leading into a three-course gourmet dinner. At Chez Junior, every detail is taken care of, and this evening will be no exception. With a menu designed to surprise and an atmosphere that will combine the mysterious with the elegant, the experience promises to be unforgettable.
But this is not just a dinner. While you enjoy your meal, there will be live shows that will leave you in awe. The restaurant will be decorated in a theme that captures the spirit of Halloween, with a unique touch that only Chez Junior knows how to give.
And the night doesn't end with dessert. As the evening progresses, a DJ will take control of the music to keep the party going until the early hours of the morning. It's the perfect time to let yourself go and enjoy a night that combines the best of gastronomy with the fun of a unique celebration.
Chez Junior offers you an exclusive experience, where every moment is designed to surprise and delight. If you are looking for something more than a simple dinner, something more than the typical Halloween party, this event is for you. Places are limited, so don't miss the opportunity to experience a night that will undoubtedly remain in your memory.
Make a reservation now at one of the trendiest places in Sóller!
To do so, you can contact the restaurant directly:
Telephone: (34) 971 415 691
E-mail: reservations@chezjunior.com
Or via their website, www.chezjunior.com
Get ready for a night you won't forget!