In the heart of the charming village of Sóller, Chez Junior has become a must-visit destination for lovers of fine cuisine. In the four months since its opening, the restaurant has consolidated its reputation as one of the most attractive places in the area, offering a culinary proposal that mixes Mediterranean tradition with touches of international cuisine.

Chez Junior's philosophy is clear: fresh, local ingredients, innovative techniques, and a menu that changes with the seasons, adapting to seasonal produce. This not only ensures the highest quality in every dish, but also makes every visit to the restaurant a new experience.

Housed in a Mallorcan mansion, the restaurant's ambience combines elegance with warmth, creating the perfect setting for a special lunch or dinner. With a team that pays attention to every detail, from the presentation of the dishes to the customer service, Chez Junior has earned a place in Mallorca's gastronomic scene.

In addition, the restaurant has a careful selection of wines and cocktails that perfectly complement the flavours of its cuisine, making each visit a complete experience, whether for a special celebration or simply to enjoy a good meal in company.

Halloween at Chez Junior: A Night of Magic and Surprises in Sóller

This November 1st, Chez Junior invites you to a Halloween party like no other. When all the other events go off, the lights of this restaurant turn on to offer you a unique night, full of good food, entertainment and music in an eerie atmosphere that will leave you speechless.

The evening will begin with a welcome cocktail, leading into a three-course gourmet dinner. At Chez Junior, every detail is taken care of, and this evening will be no exception. With a menu designed to surprise and an atmosphere that will combine the mysterious with the elegant, the experience promises to be unforgettable.

But this is not just a dinner. While you enjoy your meal, there will be live shows that will leave you in awe. The restaurant will be decorated in a theme that captures the spirit of Halloween, with a unique touch that only Chez Junior knows how to give.

And the night doesn't end with dessert. As the evening progresses, a DJ will take control of the music to keep the party going until the early hours of the morning. It's the perfect time to let yourself go and enjoy a night that combines the best of gastronomy with the fun of a unique celebration.

Chez Junior offers you an exclusive experience, where every moment is designed to surprise and delight. If you are looking for something more than a simple dinner, something more than the typical Halloween party, this event is for you. Places are limited, so don't miss the opportunity to experience a night that will undoubtedly remain in your memory.

Make a reservation now at one of the trendiest places in Sóller!

To do so, you can contact the restaurant directly:

Telephone: (34) 971 415 691

E-mail: reservations@chezjunior.com

Or via their website, www.chezjunior.com

Get ready for a night you won't forget!