It’s hardly surprising that the Banana has long been the most popular fruit on the planet, but I can’t help feeling that the banana has become victim of its own perfection. Easy to transport, easy to digest and big on taste, if it wasn’t so cheap, so universally available, I’m sure we would value it as a tropical luxury. Every time I eat a banana, I’m amazed at its complex perfume…a hint of Vanilla, a touch of spice and a very slight whisper of jasmine. Then there is that unctuous texture and the robust, honey-buttery flavour with all that underlying sweetness. If you want a quick fix for flagging energy levels, there’s no better snack than a banana.

Bananas are a versatile and essential ingredient in the kitchen, offering a range of culinary possibilities that extend well beyond their role as a quick, healthy snack. Their naturally sweet flavour, smooth texture, and nutritional benefits make them a favourite in various cuisines around the world, from savoury dishes to baked goods and beverages.

When choosing bananas, remember that the riper they are the better they taste – sweeter and more fragrant. so, look for yellow skins with no green bits near the stalk. Remember, too, that bananas come from hot countries and hate the cold, so never put them in the fridge if you want to store then for any length of time, as the shock of it turns them black. Bananas also tend to discolour if they are exposed to the air, so if you are preparing them for a recipe, they should be tossed in a little lemon juice to prevent them browing.

From sweet to savoury, bananas are a dynamic ingredient that offers unique flavours, textures, and health benefits across a wide range of recipes. Nutritious, affordable, and readily available, bananas are truly a kitchen powerhouse, elevating recipes and adding a touch of tropical flair. I love bananas with passion fruit and chocolate, but they also work really well with oranges, brown suger and rum. Try them with honey and ginger; maple syrup and pecan nuts; sour cream and fresh raspberries. When very ripe, the flesh softens and browns making them perfect for Banana bread, smoothies, and shakes.

Banana Split with Orange and Cardamom Sauce

Ingredients: serves 4

150g dark chocolate, coarsely grated

15 cardamom pods

Juice of 4 oranges

Juice of 2 lemons

90g brown sugar

90g white sugar

4 medium bananas

To serve:

200ml whipped cream

4 scoops of vanilla ice cream

Method

Set the chocolate in a bowl over barely simmering water to melt. Place the cardamom pods in a saucepan and add the orange juice, lemon juice and the 2 sugars. Bring to the boil and reduce to syrup. Strain through a fine sieve. Peel the bananas and cut them in halve, lengthways, Place 2 halves in 4 soup bowls and pour over the hot orange-cardamom syrup. Add a scoop vanilla ice cream and some whipped cream. Decorate with the melted chocolate and serve immediately.

When soft they are perfect for smoothies.

Banana, prune and ginger smoothie

Ingredients: serves 2

2 bananas

6 prunes, pitted

1tsp freshly grated ginger

1tbsp clear honey

400ml natural greek yoghurt

juiice of 1 orange

juice of 1 lime

In a blender, combine all the ingredients. Blend until smooth.

Bananas are perfect to make bread.

Hazelnut and chocolate chip banana bread

Ingredients ​serves ​6

3 very ripe bananas, mashed

130g butter, softened

180g light brown sugar

2 whole eggs

80g toasted hazelnuts, crushed

100g chopped dark chocolate

250g plain flour, sifted

1 teaspoon baking powder, sifted

1 teaspoon bicarbonate of (baking) soda

1 teaspoon cocoa powder

120g golden syrup

Method

Preheat oven to 160°C (325°F). Place the butter, sugar and vanilla in a bowl and cream together until light and fluffy. Gradually add the eggs and combine well. Add the mashed banana, hazelnuts, chocolate, flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, cocoa powder and golden syrup and pulse to combine. Spoon the mixture into a lightly greased loaf tin lined with baking paper. Bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour or until cooked and golden brown. Cool in the tin for 10 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack to cool completely before slicing.