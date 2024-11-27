A few months ago I asked for bar recommendations in a Facebook group "I have a question" and several people recommended Mas Amor near Institutos in Palma. As I walked in, I saw a familiar face of Calum Murray Threipland, who I met during his time at the Drinks Academy, which I also wrote about. Seeing Calum, a cocktail alchemist as I call him, I already knew that this was going to be a good night! Turns out that he teamed up with Charles Harrington-Clarke, an award winning barman formerly associated with Chapeu 1987 and Ginbo. Now, I was really looking forward to trying whatever cocktail these two charming Londoners recommend.

I was treated to Up in smoke, made with white rum, coconut, lime, coconut water and smoked pineapple. Calum explained that this was sort of a cross between a daiquiri and a piña colada. With the first sip I understood what he meant. The cocktail was served in a simple coupe glass with several drops of coconut oil for decoration. The guys’ philosophy, they told me, was to focus on quality drinks, rather than elaborate garnishes, and I liked that. Calum got me to taste the smoked pineapple syrup he made and used in this drink. After I tasted it, I appreciated the complex flavours that came through this seemingly simple drink even more. My friend said that she didn’t want anything too sweet and no tequila, so for her Calum came up with Far Eastside - made with sake, pickled cucumber, mint, lime and cucumber syrup, served in a straight tall glass, and garnished with a strip of nori. My friend and I both really enjoyed this one too. It was very different to mine, but deliciously refreshing with a hint of saltines.

While we savoured our drinks, I looked around... I loved the long bar with slightly worn out leather bar stools and black and white walls filled with large paintings by Irish painter Stiofan Grego. While Stiofans art resembles Basquiat, my friend (who knows him well) told me that he had no Idea who Basquiat was when he started painting. How cool is that?

Back to the drinks, we decided to share one more cocktail. This time Calum came up with something that was not on the menu, but I thought it should be. Gin based Gimlet was made with fresh lime juice, salt and 3 lime cordial (black lime, lime zest and lime leaf), also homemade by Calum and Charlie. Another great concoction!

Mas Amor was opened less than a year ago, under a slogan “un bar de barrio con clase” or "a classy neighbourhood bar". With my friend and me drinking some exquisite cocktails, and a couple at one of the neighbouring tables just as happily enjoying a couple of cañas - I thought that the place definitely lived up to its motto. Charles told me that they will have a bit of a British themed night on Wednesday, November 27, with food, music and of course drinks. I will almost certainly go and check it out. Will you?

Till next time – cheers!

PRICES

Cocktails from 11-12 euros

THE PLACE

Mas Amor

Carrer de Bonaire 21, Palma

Instagram: @masamorpalma

OPENING HOURS

4.30pm – 1.00am daily ex. Tuesday and Sunday