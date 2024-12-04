This year has seen a wave of gastronomic competitions across Spain, celebrating culinary favorites like the nation’s best hamburgers and tacos. Recently, the spotlight turned to pizzas with the second edition of the Spanish Pizza Championship. The competition crowned the Mortazza pizza from Sapore di Napoli in Campos, Mallorca, as the best in the Balearic Islands.

The award-winning Mortazza pizza features an exquisite combination of mortadella, pistachio cream, PDO Parmesan flakes, and Fior di Latte, Italy’s signature fresh mozzarella. Priced at 16.50€, the competition’s official website describes it as “the perfect blend to satisfy a gourmet palate, offering a mix of flavors that will surprise and delight.”

Taking second place in the Balearics was the Puig pizza from Pizzeria Puig de'n Valls in Ibiza. Priced at 12.50€, this pizza highlights Spanish-inspired flavors with Iberian ham, goat's cheese, and roasted peppers. Named after the village it hails from, it serves as the restaurant’s signature dish.

On the national stage, the title of Best Pizza in Spain went to the Búfala Pest from Baldoria restaurant. This masterpiece combines San Marzano tomatoes, PDO Buffalo mozzarella, basil pesto, and a touch of grated Amalfi lemon zest for an authentically Italian experience. The runner-up was UneDueTre... from Pizzeria Siciliana Kuró in Palencia, followed by Caminito from La Bicicleta in Seville, which claimed third place.