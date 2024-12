This December, our enchanting Christmas Domes return for 12 days leading up to Christmas, offering a magical dining experience beneath the stars. We have our beautifully decorated, private domes with breathtaking views, festive cheer, and a specially curated festive menu.

Whether it’s a gathering with friends, family, or colleagues, our Christmas Domes create the perfect setting for a memorable holiday celebration. Enjoy our Christmas Dome Menu, Festive A La Carte or Set Menu for groups of all sizes.

With limited availability, be sure to reserve your dome soon and make this December one to remember!

Reservations: http://originpalmanova.com/christmas