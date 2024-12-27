Thinking about what to write for this week’s column I realised that I have not been to any burger places for a very long time, and I have not eaten any smash burgers for even longer. A friend of mine told me great things about Klüg, so I headed there with high expectations.

I came just before 8pm on a Wednesday night; the place looked empty, but was almost fully booked. A lovely waitress found one of the last free tables and, as I settled in, more people started arriving. Within 30 minutes the place was packed, so I would say that even if you go on a random weekday night, call ahead and book your table.

I ordered a lemon flavoured Aquarius and started studying their short menu. Everything seemed delicious, some classics and some quite unique ingredient combinations that I have not tried before. In the end, I asked another smiley waiter for a recommendation and he suggested that I try The G.O.A.T. I usually associate this acronym with a certain tennis player – I am sure that you can all guess which one I mean – but here it was the name of the special burger of the week. Or maybe of the month?

Either way, it was made with a 100g of beef smash burger, grilled goat cheese, red, green and yellow pepper strips, crispy bacon, mustard and honey sauce and Pedro Ximenez wine reduction – it was big, juicy and full of flavour. If you were very hungry, you could choose 2 or 3 100g patties instead of just one. But for me, this was plenty. I opted for sweet potato chips with my burger, and it was great too – crispy on the outside, tender on the inside and not too salty as it is sometimes the case in other burger places. I really, really enjoyed this simple meal, with a few innovative ingredients, and supposedly “not too bad for us” sports drink of Aquarius.

As full as I was, I was not going to leave without a dessert. I was told that all their desserts were home-made and there was a choice of three: tarta chocotorta, lotus cheesecake and a cake of the month, which was a pistachio cheesecake. I went with the latter, thinking to myself that I could try either of the remaining two some other time. It was absolutely delicious! From the first mouthful it was clear that it was truly home-made, with the best possible ingredients. It was amusing to see that – amongst the latest Dubai chocolate craze – you could still find a pistachio dessert that did not mention Dubai in its name.

While savouring the dessert I looked around…The interior was cool, with a slightly industrial feel - exposed walls, concrete partitions, black wooden beams coupled with wooden tables and black metal chairs. Neon signs and burger themed artwork completed the look. With friendly staff dressed in all black and music from the likes of Red Hot Chilli Peppers, Klüg had a sort of rock vibe I loved. Guests were a mixture of young couples on dates, three generations of a family and groups of friends…

I was curious about the name – Klüg – and I was told that It was a play on a German word Glück, meaning happiness. Well, this whole place, including the food and the staff, seemed pretty happy to me. I am already thinking about gathering together some friends and returning as soon as possible.

The Verdict:

Delicious burger, excellent home-made dessert, cool interior and friendly service… I definitely want to come back and try more of their menu!

The Place:

Klüg Burgers

Carrer Comte de Barcelona, 22, Ponent, 07013 Palma, Illes Balears

Tel: 607 73 72 32

Instagram: @klug.burgers

Opening times:

Monday to Thursday 6pm–11.30pm

Friday 6pm–midnight

Saturday & Sunday 1.30pm–4pm, 7.30pm - midnight

The Bill:

Combo inc. a burger, fries and a drink 19 euros

Home-made cheesecake 6.50 euros