Just before the holidays I was talking to my colleague Ashlee about where to go for the last week of 2024. We were brainstorming cuisines which I have not written about for a while and Ashlee came up with the idea of ramen, based on recommendations of her friends. Although it is not the top of my list of favourite cuisines, it has been cold outside these days and ramen seemed like a good idea.

I went to Buga Ramen 2 in Palma, not far from Plaza España, about midday, just after they opened and there were already a few people inside. By the time I left there was a queue outside. Doing research before my visit, I found out that this was a small chain, with another spot in Camp Redo in Palma, and more in Sevilla, Valencia etc.

My first impression was cool; the place was small and adorned floor to ceiling with anime. I looked over to the fridge where there were some of the usual carbonated drinks and beers, but also some unfamiliar products, so when the waiter came I asked for a carbonated, yuzu citrus flavoured drink. Once I figured out how to open it – there was a confusing three step process to open a glass bottle with a floating marble inside – it was tasty and refreshing.

To eat, I opted for pork gyozas and duck ramen, both of which were very good. I ate alone so I was a little surprised when they brought them within seconds from each other, but then again I did not specify that I would have liked to have eaten them as a starter and a main, so this might have been my fault. Either way, pork gyozas featured a thin, delicate wrapper encasing a savory filling of seasoned ground pork. Being pan fried, they boasted a crispy exterior that provided a satisfying contrast to the juicy interior. The accompanying dipping sauce, a blend of soy sauce and vinegar, added a tangy note that complemented the richness of the pork. Each bite was a good blend of textures and flavors, making the gyozas an appetizer I would definitely try again.

Next up, I tried the duck ramen, which was already getting a bit cold. Served in a deep bowl, the ramen featured tender slices of duck breast atop a nest of perfectly cooked noodles. The broth, rich and flavourful, had a depth that made me think of hours of careful preparation. Hints of soy and miso mixed with the natural umami of the duck, creating a comforting and hearty base. Accompaniments like fresh shallots, a soft-boiled egg with a creamy yolk, and crisp vegetables added layers of flavour and texture. The portion size was generous, ensuring a satisfying experience for even the heartiest of appetites. I would have preferred a little less noodles and a bit more broth, but overall, it was a very good ramen and the portion was so big that I could not even finish it, so I took what was left away.

The interior at Buga Ramen is inspired by anime culture, with vibrant murals and décor that transport diners to the bustling streets of Tokyo. This thematic design creates an immersive dining environment that is both fun and engaging. Soft lighting and comfortable seating further add to the experience, making it an ideal spot for casual meals, but possibly also special occasions.

Service at Buga Ramen 2 was prompt and courteous. I would not say that it was overly friendly, but as the place filled up within minutes of my arrival, I understood that the servers were rushed off their feet already. Regardless, the young man that served me did explain the menu briefly; I asked for a recommendation and was very happy with his suggestion of duck ramen.

THE VERDICT

Overall, my visit to Buga Ramen 2 in Palma was a thoroughly enjoyable experience. The pork gyozas and duck ramen showcased their commitment to quality and authenticity. Add to that the anime-inspired interior and good service, Buga Ramen is a spot I would definitely recommend to anyone seeking a unique and satisfying dining experience.

THE PLACE

Buga Ramen

Plaça Alexandre Jaume 3, Palma

Tel: 871 85 19 20

Instagram: @bugaramenpalma

OPENING TIMES

Daily 12pm to 11pm

THE BILL

Pork gyozas 5.80 euros

Duck ramen 13.90 euros

Ramune soft drink 3.20 euros