Writing these columns every two weeks I often struggle to find inspiration. Not because of the lack of bars around Palma, but more so because I do not want to write about similar places offering similar drinks week in week out. The other day I was walking through the centre of Palma, admiring the Christmas lights, and thinking once again what I was going to write about. As I turned my head, there it was... Bar Bosch! I cannot believe that you have not written about it before! But, as they say, better late than never...

Bar Bosch has played an important role in Palma’s social life since it opened way back in 1936. Located in the vibrant Plaça del Rei Joan Carles l, also known as Plaça de las Tortugas, it’s one of the city’s most iconic spots, steeped in history and memories.

Over the decades, Bar Bosch has evolved into a gathering place for everyone, from artists and intellectuals to families and workers. In the post-war years, it became a magnet for creative minds, where ideas were exchanged over endless cups of coffee. It’s even rumored that drafts of poems and novels were scribbled on its napkins.

Bar Bosch serve some delicious 'llonguets'.

In the 1980s, Bar Bosch played host to Palma’s burgeoning movida scene. The terrace buzzed with energy, and more than a few late-night debates and celebrations turned into early morning stories.

The café is particularly celebrated for its llonguets, simple yet flavourful sandwiches that are a beloved part of Palma’s cuisine. Locals swear by combinations like sobrasada or jamón serrano, which pair perfectly with a good coffee or a caña.

Today, Bar Bosch is as lively as ever. Whether you’re people-watching on its bustling terrace or coming inside for a quick midday meal, it’s a place where the spirit of Palma continues to thrive. I love the fact that it is one of a few bars with old school waiters in black and white.

During the holiday season they usually have some special offers and the end of 2024'is no exception. This time there are several classic cocktails on the menu, namely Pisco Sour, Spicy Margarita and Negroni Mallorqin. But my eyes were drawn to a bit of luxury... A glass of champagne and two oysters! For me 2024 has been a year of strengthening my professional career, but also a few continuous personnel challenges. Either way, I decided to treat myself with something special for this last column I am writing in 2024 (and the first you will be reading in 2025).

A glass of Moët Brut Imperial was served in a large branded glass with white etching and the oysters came on a plate covered in ice and decorated with juniper, with a couple of chunks of lemon on the side and a tiny pot of sweet chilli sauce. Both champagne and oysters were delicious and I thoroughly enjoyed them. This offer will be on “at least till Three Kings, if not longer”, so hurry up and treat yourselves!

Happy, healthy and prosperous 2025! Cheers!

THE BILL

A glass of Moët and two oysters 19.50 euros

THE PLACE

Bar Bosch

Pl. del Rei Joan Carles I, 6, Bajos, Centre, 07012 Palma, Illes Balears

Tel.: 971 71 22 28

Instagram: @barbosch

OPENING HOURS

9am to 12am Monday to Sunday