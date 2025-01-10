Found in the picturesque heights of Génova, just a short distance from Palma de Mallorca, Mesón Ca’n Pedro has been a culinary landmark since its establishment in 1976. Founded by Pedro Esteban, this family-run restaurant has become synonymous with traditional Mallorcan cuisine, offering a warm and inviting atmosphere that has attracted both locals and visitors for nearly half a century.

On the day that I went there with a group of friends visiting from London and Skopje, Señor Pedro was at the reception, greeting all his guests with a broad smile and the serenity of a content elderly man, regardless of a mild chaos around him. It was a day after Christmas and groups of people spread around the reception, on the terrace and down the stairs that lead us all up to the restaurant. Meanwhile, his young grandson was politely and efficiently figuring out which ones of us had a reservation and who just came in on an off chance of getting a table.

I exchanged a quick few sentences with Señor Pedro, introducing myself as a journalist and asking for a photo. He gladly agreed, before proceeding to tell me which ones of his family members were working around him. Before even trying any food, I knew that I was going to love this charming place and everything it stands for.

Mesón Ca’n Pedro boasts spacious dining rooms, private event spaces, a covered terrace, and a summer terrace that provides stunning views of Palma Bay. I imagine that his variety of spaces lends itself nicely to a comfortable and memorable dining experience, whether you're seeking an intimate dinner or hosting a larger gathering.

One of the standout features of Mesón Ca’n Pedro is its dedication to authentic Mallorcan dishes, prepared with always fresh ingredients. The menu reflects the island's rich culinary heritage, and during my visit, I had the pleasure of trying several of their signature offerings.

To start, my friends and I got a plateful of pan moreno with tomato, garlic, and alioli. This traditional Mallorcan brown bread, toasted and slightly charred at the edges, was served with ripe tomato, fresh garlic cloves, and a generous dollop of alioli. The combination was both simple and flavourful, highlighting the quality of the local produce from the first bite.

Next, we tried the callos, a hearty tripe stew that is a staple in Spanish cuisine. While this was not the most photo-friendly dish, Mesón Ca’n Pedro's rendition of callos was rich and savoury, with tender pieces of tripe simmered in a well-seasoned sauce. If you don’t think about what it’s made of, there is no denying that this dish was delicious.

The snails, described as a house specialty, were a delightful surprise. Cooked in a flavourful broth infused with herbs and spices, the snails were tender and aromatic. This dish is a must-try for those looking to experience authentic Mallorcan flavours.

The frito Mallorquín was another highlight. This traditional Mallorcan stir-fry combines liver, potatoes, peppers, and onions, all cooked to perfection. It was probably the best frito Mallorquin I have tried so far!

For the main course, my friends opted for the mixed paella, which was generously loaded with both meat and seafood. The saffron-infused rice was cooked to the ideal consistency, and the abundance of fresh ingredients made each bite a delight. My friends could not stop praising it, as they finished every last grain of rice.

I chose a veal kebab, inspired by the restaurant’s reputation for grilled meat, and I was delighted with my choice. The veal was succulent and flavourful, grilled to perfection, and served with a side of fries, and tasty, slightly spicy sauce. It was a super satisfying end to a memorable meal.

THE VERDICT

Mesón Ca’n Pedro offers a dining experience that seamlessly blends history, ambiance, and exceptionally good local cuisine. Whether you're a local or a visitor, a meal here is an opportunity to immerse yourself in the rich culinary traditions of Mallorca, all while enjoying the warm hospitality that the Esteban family has cultivated over the past four decades.

THE PLACE

Meson Ca’n Pedro

Carrer del Rector Vives, 14, Ponent, 07015 Palma, Illes Balears

Tel: 854 62 37 38

Instagram: @canpedromeson

OPENING TIMES

Mon – Fri 12.30PM – 11.30PM

Sat & Sun 12.30PM – MIDNIGHT

THE BILL

Bread with tomato, garlic and alioli about 4 euros pp

Snails 9.75 euros

Frito Mallorquin 7.50 euros

Callos (tripe) 7.50 euros

Mixed paella 22 euros per person

Veal kebab 12.90 euros