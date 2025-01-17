Since I have widened the scope of this column to no longer write only about great cocktails and terraces or rooftops with a view, I have been looking into all sorts of bars. One that often comes up in conversations with my friends and neighbours is Zeppelin Live Music Bar in Magalluf. Away from the “mad” party scene in the summer, and deserted streets in the winter, this pub-like place consistently offers varied entertainment in the form of live music, mostly rock, but all sorts can be heard.

Zeppelin’s crowd is as eclectic as the live acts that grace the stage almost every night of the week. I went there several times over the three years that I have been living in the area and met my neighbours, people having a beer at the end of a long working day in the high season, and even several of the Pirates dancers, winding down after the show.

Zeppelin closed its doors in July 2024 only to reopen under the new management in November. Since then, it has hosted some very interesting acts and initiatives, such as Dj Wilson 54 (Willy de Loren) and Micro Abierto, an "open mike" event set up by a group of Argentinian musicians living and working in the area. Their last event, on the 8th of January, filled up the house and there was even a waiting list of musicians that wanted to perform. The rumor has it that there is another session pencilled in for the 22nd of this month, so if you fancy yourself as a bit of a live act – contact them and sign up!

The bar itself is pretty dark, but in a cool way. It offers all the usual drinks that you would find in any such establishment, with a large selection of regular and craft beers being the most popular choice for most punters. The space feels cosy yet buzzing, with a retro rock theme that perfectly matches its name. You’ll find memorabilia on the walls complementing the rock vibe.

I really hope that this place will be even more successful under the new management than it was in the past and that it will keep providing a cool alternative to what a typical image of Magalluf’s nightlife stands for. If you see me there, please do come over and say “hi”!

Till next time - cheers!

PRICES

Beer starts from 2.50 euros for a caña

THE PLACE

Zeppelin Live Music Bar

Calle Galleon 13, Magaluf, CalviaInstagram: @zeppelinlivemusicbar

OPENING HOURS

7pm – 4am Wed – Sun

Mon-Tue closed