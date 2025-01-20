It’s hard to believe that the humble cauliflower is now deemed to be trendy and so much in vogue that the once-unfancied brassica has usurped kale as the hipster vegetable of choice. It’s hardly surprising, as vegetables go it’s endlessly versatile and it also makes a great centrepiece. You can sauté it, blend it to add smoothness in sauces and a creamy texture to soups, but I also love to simply roast it.

Roasting isn't usually the first cooking method you think of for cauliflower, but the results are quite delicious. It can be cut into thick slices and tossed with extra-virgin olive oil and herbs and finished in the oven or roasted whole. It may just be a regular, humble, garden cauliflower, but there's something really exciting about seeing it come out of the oven whole. I often flavour mine with lemon, chilli and cumin and a deep browning occurs in the oven that results in a sweet, nutty flavour. It makes a beautiful edible centrepiece to hack away at, cutting chunks off the main stem, throughout your meal.

Roasted cauliflower is not only delicious but also packed with health benefits. It’s rich in vitamins C and K, fibre, and antioxidants. It's a versatile side dish that pairs well with proteins like grilled chicken or fish but can also shine as the main ingredient. For a finishing touch, drizzle it with tahini, sprinkle with fresh herbs, or garnish with a squeeze of lemon juice. Roasted cauliflower is a testament to how simple cooking techniques can elevate a humble vegetable to true culinary greatness.

Whole Roasted Cauliflower with Lemon & Tahini Recipe

Ingredients serves 4

1 whole cauliflower head, trimmed but intact

3 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

For the Tahini Sauce:

1 tbsp tahini

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 clove garlic, minced

3 tbsp natural yoghurt

½ tsp salt

For Garnish:

Fresh parsley, chopped

Toasted pine nuts or sesame seeds (optional)

Method

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C). Rinse the cauliflower head and pat it dry. Place it on a parchment-lined baking sheet or in a cast-iron skillet. In a small bowl, mix the olive oil, cumin, paprika, salt, pepper, lemon juice, and lemon zest. Brush this mixture generously over the entire cauliflower, ensuring it’s well-coated. Cover the cauliflower loosely with aluminium foil and roast for 30 minutes. Remove the foil, brush the cauliflower once more and roast for an additional 20–30 minutes, or until the cauliflower is golden brown and tender when pierced with a knife. While the cauliflower roasts, whisk together tahini, lemon juice, garlic, yoghurt, and salt in a bowl. Transfer the roasted cauliflower to a serving dish. Drizzle the tahini sauce over the top and sprinkle with parsley. Add toasted pine nuts or sesame seeds for extra texture if desired. Slice into wedges and serve warm, with extra tahini sauce on the side.

Cauliflower is great in soups.

Spiced cauliflower soup

Ingredients serves 6

800g cauliflower florets

1 tbsp olive oil

1 onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

1 tsp ground cardamom

1 litre chicken or vegetable stock

100ml milk

100ml double cream

seasoning

Method

Heat the oil in a deep, heavy-based pan over a gentle heat. Add the onion and garlic and sweat for 2-3 minutes, or until just softened. Do not colour the onions. Add the ground cumin, cardamom, and ground coriander. Cooked for 1 minute, then add the chopped cauliflower, chicken stock and milk. Bring the mixture to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10-12 minutes, or until the cauliflower is tender. Add the cream and carefully pour the soup mixture into a food processor and blend to a purée. Pass the soup through a fine sieve, season to taste and serve.

Red pepper chermoula.

Morrocan spiced cauliflower couscous with red pepper chermoula

Ingredients​ serves 4

½ cauliflower, broken into florets

80g couscous

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp ground coriander

¼ tsp cayenne pepper

a pinch ground cinnamon

200g cooked chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons currants

2 tbsp roughly chopped fresh coriander

Salt & freshly ground black pepper

Method

Pulse cauliflower in a food processor until it resembles couscous. Careful not to over mix, you don’t want to puree the cauliflower at all. Mix with the rest of the ingredients and steam for 6-8 minutes until the couscous is just cooked. Place on a large plate and mix lightly with fork before serving with red pepper chermoula.

Red pepper chermoula

2 tinned red peppers, drained

1 garlic clove, crushed

½tsp harrisa

3tbsp chopped coriander

1tsp ground cumin

1tsp paprika

Juice of 1 lemon

Seasoning

Method

Place all the ingredients in a food processor and blend until smooth.