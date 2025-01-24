I usually go to places that I stumble upon by chance or that are recommended to me by friends, colleagues or my editor. Unless I am invited by the owners, which also happens more and more often. Either way, I have never been to a place based on a recommendation by a dog. Till this week! But as "there is the first time for everything”, and as my friend Zita’s for legged friend Blu “absolutely loves” El Perrito Sa Feixina, I just had to check it out as well…

I have been to the original El Perrito many times and enjoyed some good brunches in their cosy interior. El Perrito Sa Fexina seemed bigger, lighter and quite a bit more spacious between small tables dotted along the walls and a large communal table in the middle of the room. Similar to their other branch, there are pictures of cute dogs all over the walls here too, with Blu’s portrait hanging like a VIP right above the bar leading to the open kitchen.

I took a cortado while I was deciding what to eat and I was pleasantly surprised how good it was. I don't always comment on the staff, but here I have to mention it. Despite being super busy, the guys were smiley and welcoming, finding moments for a quick banter in between clearing tables, taking orders and making coffees… I felt like they genuinely cared, like they were not there just to finish their shifts and get paid.

Zita and I were commenting how hard it was to find great coffee in this part of Palma, but El Perrito got big thumbs up from both of us. Having looked over the toast options and the yummy sounding burgers, I decided to go for one of the bowls. Made with madras style marinated chicken thigh, roasted cauliflower, pickled cucumber, yogurt and mint sauce on a quinoa base, this dish looked really appetising and tasted even better. I was really impressed with the mixture of tastes, textures and temperatures… It was hot and cold, spicy, tangy and sweet, crunchy and smooth – all at once! It was one of the most enjoyable meals I ate this year. I know it is only the end of January, but still… Excellent!

Meanwhile, Zita opted for a tomato and avocado toast with extra poached eggs, which also looked fresh and delicious.

As good as the chicken bowl was, I decided to leave some for later and fill up my stomach with a warm apple crumble with vanilla ice cream instead. This was another brilliant choice. The crumble was clearly home-made, with a great balance between the actual crumble and the apple filling. It was surprisingly spicy, loaded with cinnamon and other taste buds treats, so – between the two of us – we finished every last crumb of it.

I love days like this, chance encounters and seemingly simple meal suggestions that turn into surprising feasts of wholesome, flavourful dishes. May we all have many more such days in 2025!

THE VERDICT

I absolutely loved El Perrito! The waiters were friendly, the coffee was very good and the food was excellent – both the healthy poke bowl and the naughty apple crumble made me think that I want to return very, very soon!

THE PLACE

El perrito Coffe & Brunch - Sa Feixina

Carrer d'Anníbal, 1, Ponent, 07013 Palma, Illes Balears

Tel: 613 01 22 45

Instagram: @elperrito.safeixina

OPENING TIMES

MON - SAT 9:00 – 17:00

SUN 9:00 – 16:00

THE BILL

Cortado 2.50 euros

Madras style marinated chicken thigh bowl 10.50 euros

Apple crumble with vanilla ice cream 6.50 euros