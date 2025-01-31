Located in the heart of Portals Nous village, Coco's Deli has a reputation of being a beloved spot for locals and visitors alike for many years. I have heard of it many times, but somehow never made it there till last week, thanks to the invitation by Coco’s charming owner Lauren. She has been the name and the face of the place for the last few years, while her mother Jenn is running the kitchen.

Upon entering Coco's Deli, you're immediately greeted by a warm and inviting atmosphere. The interior is cozy, with a cute charm that makes you feel right at home. The staff are friendly and smiley, eager to assist with menu selections. With commitment to fresh, healthy ingredients, this charming café and juice bar offers a good selection of breakfast, brunch, and lunch options.

On the day that I went, their “soup of the day” was Super Green Soup. I was intrigued by that and the lovely waitress explained that it was made with broccoli, spinach, zucchini, peas and some other greens. It tasted as great as it sounded. With a slight kick to it, it was also delicious. Later, Jenn came out and told me that the secret of that “kick” was in a bit of a green curry paste. Brilliant!

Coco’s daily fridge salads are a highlight I read about in the reviews, changing regularly to keep things interesting. These pre-made fresh salads seemed to be perfect for those on the go, allowing you to grab a healthy lunch in just a couple of minutes. But I had time that day and enjoyed my Buffalo Chickpea Salad in the winter sunshine. Made with chickpeas, red onion, avocado, spinach, cherry tomatoes and drizzled with cesar dressing, this was another excellent choice. I have asked for an added portion of roast chicken, making this a complete, super tasty meal, with added protein. If someone told me only six months ago that I would be monitoring my protein intake, I would laugh, but here we go. It is never too late to make healthier meals. Albeit, still on the lookout for sweet treats, but more on that later...

One of the standout features of Coco's Deli is their beverage selection. Their very own matcha blend, aptly named "A matcha a day...", is a must-try. Even I, an avid coffee drinker, was surprised by how delicious Coco’s matcha was. Available in various options and also for purchase by the bag, it's a great addition to their offerings.

Several points I would like to make, before talking about the above-mentioned sweets treats, are that Coco’s caters for gluten-free and raw food diets, ensuring there's something for everyone. Also, for those who prefer to enjoy their meals elsewhere, Coco's Deli offers quick takeaway options. You can call in advance to order anything off the menu, making it convenient for those of us with busy schedules.

But back to the desserts… I went to look at the fridge again, and - after eyeing up some yummy home-made cookies and cakes - decided to go for their own healthy variety of the Snickers bar. While it does not taste exactly like the packaged variety, this was also very, very good and 100% satisfied my sugar cravings, without any processed sugar at all.

I can’t believe I have never eaten at this place before, but I am certain that I will become a regular from now on.

THE VERDICT

Coco's Deli is a delightful little spot that offers a great blend of healthy, delicious food and a welcoming atmosphere. Whether you're a local or just visiting Mallorca, it's a must-visit destination for a satisfying meal and a cheeky, but still healthy treat.

THE PLACE

Coco’s Deli

Ctra. Andratx, 30, Local 7, 07181 Portals Nous

Tel: 971 07 80 47

Instagram: @cocosdeli

OPENING TIMES

Monday to Friday from 9AM to 4.30PM

Saturday from 9.30 AM to 3PM

Sunday from 10AM to 3PM