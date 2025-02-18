The best restaurants in Mallorca come together for a unique event you won’t want to miss. After its success in New York, Miami, and London, Mallorca Restaurant Week arrives on the island from 25th February to 13th March, offering exclusive menus featuring local ingredients at unbeatable prices.

For two weeks, you'll have the chance to discover new flavours, visit restaurants you've always wanted to try, and enjoy an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

Make every day a celebration

Enjoy a weekday lunch with colleagues at that trendy restaurant, share a special dinner with friends to break the routine, surprise your partner with a unique dining experience, or gather the family to toast to great food. Mallorca’s finest restaurants are waiting—but only for a limited time!

Don't miss this chance to experience and share an unforgettable moment at Mallorca Restaurant Week.

More than 30 of the island’s top restaurants have created exclusive menus with local ingredients, available only during the event.

Limited availability. Reservations now open! If you don’t book now, you might miss out.

Why you can’t miss Mallorca Restaurant Week

🔥 Top restaurants – The island’s most renowned venues welcome you with special menus.

🍽 Unique menus – Exclusive creations with local ingredients, designed just for this occasion.

💰 Exclusive prices – A rare opportunity to enjoy the best cuisine without worrying about the bill.

✅ Guaranteed bookings – Secure your table only at www.restaurantweek.es

Don’t just hear about it from others—book now at www.restaurantweek.es and get ready for two weeks of flavour, discovery, and celebration.

📸 Share your experience on social media with #MallorcaRestaurantWeek and tag us at @restaurantweekes

Contact

📧 trujillo@restaurantweek.es

📞 +34 623 036 488