Casa Álvaro, the restaurant that has delighted its customers for years with exquisite signature tapas, is about to take a 180-degree turn. Over the years, Casa Álvaro has always included a few dishes with Mexican influences or trends in its menu, showcasing its appreciation for this vibrant cuisine. Under the same leadership of chef and owner Álvaro Monter, this iconic space announces an exciting transformation: a culinary journey that will merge the vibrant flavours of Mexico with the unique nuances of Mallorcan tradition.

Soon to be known as Nixtli, this new concept promises to revolutionise the gastronomic experience on the island. Inspired by the heart of Mexican cuisine and the richness of local ingredients, the menu will be full of surprises that honor the essence of both cultures. It is important to highlight that Mexican cuisine is not just about tacos; it offers a wide variety of dishes, including stews, moles, ceviches, and desserts that reflect centuries of history and culinary tradition. Some of the dishes featured in this new approach include cauliflower al pastor tacos, Mallorcan empanadas with chicken ink, and huarache de frito mallorquín, among others—each dish a celebration of flavours.

“This change represents our passion for innovation while staying true to our roots. I've had this idea in my head for a long time, and now I want to have fun and explore these flavours,” says chef Álvaro Monter. “We want to take our guests on a culinary adventure that makes them feel at home while experiencing the excitement of discovering something new with every visit. Additionally, we want Mexican cuisine to be known and appreciated by everyone.”

The transition from Casa Álvaro to Nixtli will be gradual and will take place over the course of a year. This will allow our diners to enjoy a continuous and familiar experience while new flavours and creations are introduced. The menu will undergo significant changes, allowing guests to enjoy both the classic dishes they have loved and exciting new creations. With the same attention to detail, impeccable service, and the warm atmosphere that has always defined the restaurant, this transformation aims to maintain the soul of the place while embracing a new identity.

Don't miss the chance to discover Nixtli before anyone else. From the very first bite, you will experience an explosion of flavours that will transport you between two cultures. Book your table now and be part of this exciting chapter in our story. Be among the first to enjoy exclusive dishes and join us on this unique culinary adventure.

Reservations

📞 Phone: +34 871 709 315

🌐 Website: www.casalvaro.com