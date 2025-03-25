Calvia prepares to celebrate the 28th edition of La Mostra Calvià

From 28th March to 13th April, more than 40 local restaurants will offer an exquisite variety of menus for residents and visitors to discover the diversity and richness of Calvia's cuisine. The chefs from the participating establishments have prepared delicious proposals using fresh, seasonal ingredients, many of which are sourced from local producers.

Over three consecutive weekends, visitors can enjoy three types of menus:

• Mostra Menu of the Day: the lightest option, featuring a main course, dessert, and drink, with prices ranging from €15 to €17.

• Mostra Menu: the classic option, which gives the event its name, consisting of a starter, a main course, dessert, and a drink. Prices can vary between €18, €22, or €35.

• Gastro Menu: a tasting experience showcasing the most iconic dishes from each establishment, with prices exceeding €50.

All prices set by the restaurants offer at least a 20% discount on their usual prices outside the La Mostra Calvià framework.

In addition, the gastronomic offer includes many options tailored to vegan, vegetarian, gluten-free diets, and children's menus to accommodate different dietary needs and ensure more people can enjoy the event.

La Mostra Calvià takes place across the entire municipality, with different locations hosting the event each weekend as follows:

• From 28th to 30th March: Peguera, Cala Fornells, Bendinat, Illetes, and Portals Nous.

• From 4th to 6th April: Santa Ponsa, Costa de la Calma, El Toro, and Calvia town.

• From 11th to 13th April: Palmanova, Magalluf, Son Ferrer, and Son Caliu.

All information about participating restaurants and their menus can be found on the website: https://visitcalvia.org/la-mostra-calvia/ and through the event's social media pages @LaMostraCalvia.

The positive reception of La Mostra among local restaurants and customers—both residents and tourists—has solidified its place in Mallorca's culinary calendar. Furthermore, this year, the Town Hall presented the event at the Berlin Tourism Fair (ITB), where it received an enthusiastic response from the specialist press.

One of the key successes of the current Mostra format lies in the vast variety of cuisines participating in each edition, reflecting the social reality of Calvia, the municipality with the highest number of nationalities represented among its population. As a result, those attending La Mostra Calvià can choose from restaurants offering Asian, Italian, Argentine, and many other cuisines.

The qualitative leap in Calvia's gastronomic offer has been reflected in the growing number of people visiting the municipality's restaurants throughout the year. So much so that, in the current low season, over one hundred establishments have remained open, highlighting the increasing ability of the complementary offer to sustain business operations beyond the summer months. Ultimately, La Mostra strengthens this activity during the "shoulder" seasons with two events in April and October, which are sure to be successful again in the edition starting on the last weekend of March.